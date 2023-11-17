Within a month of its launch at Arabian Center, Al Mizhar, Air Maniax has emerged as the hotspot for entertainment, drawing visitors in unprecedented numbers. More than 10,000 children thronged the park in the first month of operations in September. This impressive feat underpins how the innovative family adventure park has become a beloved and integral part of the Arabian Center experience.

The park at Arabian Center is the fifth location in the UAE for Air Maniax , which has been redefining leisure experiences, offering families, friends and children an unparalleled destination for non-stop entertainment. "We are honoured to open our doors in the vibrant Al Khawaneej area and bring the Air Maniax brand to this community,” said Riyaz Suterwalla, Founder of Air Maniax. “Whether you are a toddler, child, adult, school group or corporate team, Air Maniax guarantees an exhilarating experience that gets your heart racing, blood pumping, and adrenaline peaking."

Spanning an impressive 23,000 square feet, Air Maniax – the brainchild of Dubai-based View Emirates Group – features multiple indoor activities including an Inflatable Arena, Meltdown, Warrior Run, Multi-sports Arena, Warrior Assault, a dedicated toddler zone and the extremely popular Zip Zag ride.

Image Credit: Supplied

The Zip Zag ride is a zip line over the park where you can surrender to gravity and enjoy a fast, exhilarating flight of twists, turns, spins and bends. What sets this park apart from the rest is the introduction of an energy-burning Trampoline Parkour zone, a feature loved by patrons of its sister company, Street Maniax.

Image Credit: Supplied

Additionally, Air Maniax offers a mezzanine level café, where not only can you enjoy a bird’s-eye view of what is happening in the park but also something delicious from the extensive hot food menu, indulge in sweet treats or snacks, or simply sip a freshly brewed Costa Coffee.

A popular entertainment destination

Air Maniax has established itself as a household name in the UAE, with multiple locations in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. A leading children's birthday party venue, it aims to unite the community through engaging and physically active experiences. Parties are designed to be easy on parents and fun for kids with a variety of birthday packages to choose from to suit all requirements, desires and budgets. All party packages come with a dedicated party host, exclusive use of a party room, as well as a mouth-watering lunch. A number of add-ons are also available.

Image Credit: Supplied

During school holidays, Air Maniax offers Holiday Camps, which replace screen time with some time to get lean. Camps usually run from Monday to Friday with drop-off at 8.30am and pickup at 2pm. Each day is jam-packed with arts and crafts, exciting games, activities, prizes and a whole lot of jumping fun. Wholesome food is also part of the package.

Air Maniax is open for school trips too where students can embark on an educational journey that will challenge them both physically and mentally, with exciting team-building activities, healthy competitive challenges and a lot of fun. The Air Maniax team is always on hand to plan a hassle-free school trip full of thrilling activities and delicious food.

When Air Maniax is not hosting birthday parties, holiday camps or school trips, it is available for corporate events and team-building activities.

Rooted in safety and exemplary service, Air Maniax has become the next-generation leisure destination.

20 per cent discount for Gulf News readers

Air Maniax is offering all Gulf News readers an exclusive 20 per cent discount at its park at Arabian Center. Simply quote GULF20 at the reception counter or enter this code at checkout when you buy online at www.airmaniax.com

This offer, valid until December 31, cannot be used in conjunction with any other discounts and is only redeemable for Premium Access. Terms and conditions apply.

Prices start at Dh85 per person. Air Maniax is open from 10am-10pm on weekdays and until midnight on weekends.