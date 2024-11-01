The UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation will host the 16th edition of the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship from November 6-16 at Mubadala Arena. For the first time, the championship will welcome more than 9,000 male and female competitors from leading clubs and academies across 137 countries, providing the participants a platform to demonstrate their skills, boost their global rankings, and compete for a prize pool exceeding Dh3 million.

Renowned for its competitive atmosphere, the championship has proven instrumental in many athletes' journeys to global recognition. Numerous champions attribute their success to the experiences gained at the Abu Dhabi World professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship, as they test their skills against some of the world’s best athletes.

“The Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship stands as the premier global stage for our sport, drawing elite athletes from around the world,” says Mohammed Hussain Al Marzooqi, Director of Marketing and Corporate Communications at the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation and Championship Director. “Each year, we witness an increasing number of top-tier competitors eager to showcase their abilities and gain invaluable experience in an environment filled with competitive spirit, encouragement, and cultural exchange. This underscores the championship’s pivotal role in advancing the sport and promoting cross-cultural dialogue.

“This year’s championship will be exceptional, featuring divisions across all age groups, including kids, youth, amateurs, masters, professionals, and para-jiu-jitsu athletes. The championship will culminate on November 17 with the Abu Dhabi World Jiu-Jitsu Awards, honouring top athletes and clubs on the global stage.”

Since its inception, the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship has become a premier global event, drawing international recognition from athletes and fans alike. This flagship tournament not only showcases exceptional talent but also nurtures the next generation of jiu-jitsu champions.

A hallmark of the championship is its diversity, bringing together participants from various backgrounds and cultures, each contributing unique technical styles. This diversity not only heightens the level of competition but fosters a vibrant exchange of experiences and provides a vital platform for both seasoned and amateur athletes to showcase their skills and further their careers.