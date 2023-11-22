Instantly redeem Smiles points

Once you've accumulated a treasure trove of Smiles points, it's time to put them to good use. The Smiles App allows you to redeem your points instantly for various items, including Etisalat bills, groceries, food delivery, electronics, and even travel.

Choosing your CBD Smiles Card

Not sure whether to opt for the CBD Smiles Visa Signature Credit Card or the CBD Smiles Visa Platinum Credit Card? Let's take a closer look at what each card offers so you can make an informed decision. Rest assured that both cards earn Smiles points on all your spending, making your daily expenses work for you.

CBD Smiles Visa Signature Credit Card

• Value back of more than Dh4,000

• 10 Smiles points on every Dh1 spend (Etisalat channels, Smiles App, and elGrocer spends)

• Up to 3 Smiles points on other spends

• Complimentary golf, valet parking, airport lounge access, and more

CBD Smiles Visa Platinum Credit Card

• Value back of more than Dh1,400

• 5 Smiles points on every Dh1 spend (Etisalat channels, Smiles App, and elGrocer spends)

• Up to 2 Smiles points on other spends

More lifestyle benefits

But the perks don't stop there. Enjoy 50 per cent off cinema tickets, access to 1,000 plus buy-one-get-one offers and discounts on the CBD App across various categories, including dining, entertainment, and lifestyle. It's a bundle of savings waiting for you.

"We're excited to partner with etisalat by e& and launch this exceptional promotion,” says Khaled Al Hammadi, General Manager of the Personal Banking Group at CBD.

Our CBD Smiles Cards unlock exceptional value, savings, and benefits for customers. - Khaled Al Hammadi, General Manager of the Personal Banking Group at CBD

Get your card in minutes

Getting your hands on one of the CBD Smiles Credit Cards has never been simpler. Just download the CBD Mobile Banking App – the top-rated banking app in the UAE – and apply for your CBD Smiles Card in minutes using only your Emirates ID.

Image Credit: Supplied

Say goodbye to branch visits and paperwork – just a few taps and your card is ready for action.