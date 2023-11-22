In an era where the cost of living continues to rise, the quest for savings and rewards on everyday purchases becomes all the more crucial. That's where CBD Smiles Credit Cards come into play, offering a powerful credit card with a host of benefits.
Dh4,000 in value back
Imagine receiving over 300,000 Smiles points and experiencing no annual fee for the first year. This equates to more than Dh4,000 in value back. With the Smiles Credit Cards from the Commercial Bank of Dubai, your everyday spending can transform into endless rewards, providing you with plenty of reasons to smile.
Instantly redeem Smiles points
Once you've accumulated a treasure trove of Smiles points, it's time to put them to good use. The Smiles App allows you to redeem your points instantly for various items, including Etisalat bills, groceries, food delivery, electronics, and even travel.
Choosing your CBD Smiles Card
Not sure whether to opt for the CBD Smiles Visa Signature Credit Card or the CBD Smiles Visa Platinum Credit Card? Let's take a closer look at what each card offers so you can make an informed decision. Rest assured that both cards earn Smiles points on all your spending, making your daily expenses work for you.
CBD Smiles Visa Signature Credit Card
• Value back of more than Dh4,000
• 10 Smiles points on every Dh1 spend (Etisalat channels, Smiles App, and elGrocer spends)
• Up to 3 Smiles points on other spends
• Complimentary golf, valet parking, airport lounge access, and more
CBD Smiles Visa Platinum Credit Card
• Value back of more than Dh1,400
• 5 Smiles points on every Dh1 spend (Etisalat channels, Smiles App, and elGrocer spends)
• Up to 2 Smiles points on other spends
More lifestyle benefits
But the perks don't stop there. Enjoy 50 per cent off cinema tickets, access to 1,000 plus buy-one-get-one offers and discounts on the CBD App across various categories, including dining, entertainment, and lifestyle. It's a bundle of savings waiting for you.
"We're excited to partner with etisalat by e& and launch this exceptional promotion,” says Khaled Al Hammadi, General Manager of the Personal Banking Group at CBD.
Our CBD Smiles Cards unlock exceptional value, savings, and benefits for customers.
Get your card in minutes
Getting your hands on one of the CBD Smiles Credit Cards has never been simpler. Just download the CBD Mobile Banking App – the top-rated banking app in the UAE – and apply for your CBD Smiles Card in minutes using only your Emirates ID.
Say goodbye to branch visits and paperwork – just a few taps and your card is ready for action.
Ready to apply for your CBD Smiles Card? Click here to apply or visit cbd.ae/smiles to learn more about the benefits and details of this limited-time offer.