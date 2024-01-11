A riot of colour with the promise of novel experiences in spades, Nice Côte d'Azur is a tourist delight. Boasting architectural and cultural heritage, as well as a cuisine that is arguably without parallel, the destination promises an exceptional way of life. Moreover, while being a preferred destination through the year, Nice Côte d'Azur holds particular allure during winter.
Here are seven compelling reasons why this destination deserves a coveted spot on your bucket list of places to see, and be seen in.
Winter wonderland
Nestled between the sea and mountains, discover the magic of Nice Côte d'Azur's winter. With an exceptional microclimate boasting over 300 days of sunshine annually, immerse yourself in the comforting flavours of Nissarde Cuisine, witness the vibrant floats of the renowned Nice Carnival, delve into the rich cultural heritage, and indulge in pure moments of pleasure during unforgettable shopping sessions. The Mediterranean adopts turquoise hues, while the distant Alps adorn themselves in a blanket of white, adding undeniable charm to winter’s chill.
Unesco World Heritage Site
As the winter resort city of the Riviera, Nice, covering 522 hectares is a Unesco World Heritage Site. Explore this incredible heritage through dedicated routes, including must-see landmarks like Promenade des Anglais, Campo longo Croix-de-marbre, Campo longo Saint-Jean-Baptiste, Mont Boron, Carabacel, and Cimiez. Unveil the historical treasures that earned Nice its prestigious Unesco status.
Cultural riches
The metropolitan area of Nice Côte d'Azur boasts an exceptional cultural heritage, promoting artists who inspired the world, of the likes of Matisse, Chagall, and Renoir. Wander through Old Nice, explore its narrow, mystical streets, and the architectural wonders from the Belle Époque, or just lose yourself in the beauty of its magical hilltop villages. Its numerous museums showcasing prestigious collections are a huge draw, inviting you to immerse yourself in the region’s expansive history and art.
Unmissable Nice Carnival
Themed the King of Pop Culture, the spectacle of the Nice Carnival, ought not to be missed. To be held from February 17 to March 3, 2024, the Nice Carnival is ranked as France’s number one carnival, and is proudly listed among the world’s top three carnival celebrations. Promising two weeks of lively festivities, admire sumptuously decorated floats, colourful costumes and performances by troupes from across Europe, all facets that contribute towards making the Nice Carnival a must-attend winter event on the Côte d'Azur.
Gastronomic delights
Indulge your taste buds in the simple and sunny cuisine of Nice, featuring local products and aromatic herbs. From Socca to pissaladière and exquisite local wines, the Cuisine Nissarde labelled restaurants preserve tradition. Experience the culinary wonders that make Nice a gastronomic paradise.
Shop in style
Embark on an unforgettable shopping spree in Nice Côte d'Azur. Elegant boutiques, vibrant markets, and world-renowned shopping centres like CAP 3000 in Saint-Laurent-du-Var await your exploration. Whether seeking global brands or local crafts, find treasures in a shopping haven that was voted the best shopping centre in the world in 2022.
French Riviera Pass for exclusive discoveries
Expand and enhance your exploratory radius with the French Riviera Pass, which gives you access to 60 sites and activities across the Côte d'Azur along with exclusive advantages and discounts. The sheer beauty of the Beaulieu-sur-mer, Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, Eze, Cagnes-sur-mer, Antibes and the wondrous Principality of Monaco forces you to linger every once a while and indulge in marvelous discovery or just some me time at your own sweet pace.