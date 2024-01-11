Winter wonderland

Nestled between the sea and mountains, discover the magic of Nice Côte d'Azur's winter. With an exceptional microclimate boasting over 300 days of sunshine annually, immerse yourself in the comforting flavours of Nissarde Cuisine, witness the vibrant floats of the renowned Nice Carnival, delve into the rich cultural heritage, and indulge in pure moments of pleasure during unforgettable shopping sessions. The Mediterranean adopts turquoise hues, while the distant Alps adorn themselves in a blanket of white, adding undeniable charm to winter’s chill.

Unesco World Heritage Site

As the winter resort city of the Riviera, Nice, covering 522 hectares is a Unesco World Heritage Site. Explore this incredible heritage through dedicated routes, including must-see landmarks like Promenade des Anglais, Campo longo Croix-de-marbre, Campo longo Saint-Jean-Baptiste, Mont Boron, Carabacel, and Cimiez. Unveil the historical treasures that earned Nice its prestigious Unesco status.

Image Credit: Supplied

Cultural riches

The metropolitan area of Nice Côte d'Azur boasts an exceptional cultural heritage, promoting artists who inspired the world, of the likes of Matisse, Chagall, and Renoir. Wander through Old Nice, explore its narrow, mystical streets, and the architectural wonders from the Belle Époque, or just lose yourself in the beauty of its magical hilltop villages. Its numerous museums showcasing prestigious collections are a huge draw, inviting you to immerse yourself in the region’s expansive history and art.

Unmissable Nice Carnival

Themed the King of Pop Culture, the spectacle of the Nice Carnival, ought not to be missed. To be held from February 17 to March 3, 2024, the Nice Carnival is ranked as France’s number one carnival, and is proudly listed among the world’s top three carnival celebrations. Promising two weeks of lively festivities, admire sumptuously decorated floats, colourful costumes and performances by troupes from across Europe, all facets that contribute towards making the Nice Carnival a must-attend winter event on the Côte d'Azur.

Gastronomic delights

Indulge your taste buds in the simple and sunny cuisine of Nice, featuring local products and aromatic herbs. From Socca to pissaladière and exquisite local wines, the Cuisine Nissarde labelled restaurants preserve tradition. Experience the culinary wonders that make Nice a gastronomic paradise.

Image Credit: Supplied

Shop in style

Embark on an unforgettable shopping spree in Nice Côte d'Azur. Elegant boutiques, vibrant markets, and world-renowned shopping centres like CAP 3000 in Saint-Laurent-du-Var await your exploration. Whether seeking global brands or local crafts, find treasures in a shopping haven that was voted the best shopping centre in the world in 2022.

French Riviera Pass for exclusive discoveries