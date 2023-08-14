Guess what's cooking? Shopping deals hotter than your favorite curry! Step right into LuLu Hypermarkets for exclusive discounts of up to a whopping 60 per cent! Mark your calendars as Lulu Hypermarkets is thrilled to unveil its latest campaign, Celebrations of India, in honor of Indian Independence Day from August 10 to 16, 2023, both in-store and online at luluhypermarket.com.

Sunjay Sudhir, Indian Ambassador to the UAE, inaugurated the campaign in the presence of Yusuffali M.A., the Chairman and Managing Director of LuLu Group, in Abu Dhabi on August 9, 2023.

LuLu's Celebrations of India sets the stage for a vibrant shopping fiesta that showcases the essence of India. It incorporates various events such as India Independence Day, Onam, Janmashtami, Ganesh Chaturthi, Navratri, and Diwali.

Image Credit: LuLu Group

The exciting campaign offers an array of incredible deals that cater to a wide range of interests and needs. Whether you're craving the vibrant flavors of Indian spices, seeking the freshest seafood, hunting for cutting-edge electronics, or in need of grooming essentials, LuLu Hypermarkets has got you covered. As part of the campaign, prices have been significantly reduced on a diverse selection of products, including bicycles for those seeking outdoor adventures, stylish home furnishings to revamp your living space, and a stunning collection of ethnic wear to embrace traditional Indian fashion.

Electrifying discounts

Elevate your tech game today with irresistible discounts on a captivating collection of electronics. Whether you're in search of cutting-edge smartphones, high-definition televisions, powerful laptops, or state-of-the-art home appliances, LuLu Hypermarkets have got you covered. Their exclusive promotion showcases an array of top brands and the latest technological advancements, all at remarkably discounted prices. From renowned manufacturers like Apple, Samsung, Sony, and LG, customers can explore a diverse selection of electronics designed to enhance their daily lives. With LuLu Hypermarkets' commitment to delivering quality products at affordable prices, this limited-time offer on electronics is an opportunity not to be missed.

'Meat' me at LuLu

LuLu Hypermarkets are offering enticing discounts on the freshest meats. Whether you're a steak lover or a dedicated seafood enthusiast, LuLu Hypermarkets have got you covered with their wide range of premium cuts and fresh catches. From succulent beef to tender chicken and a variety of ocean delights, their selection is sure to please even the most discerning palates. With these exclusive discounts, customers can now indulge in top-notch meats without breaking the bank.

Bid farewell to cleaning blues

Avail incredible discounts on a wide range of cleaning materials for the home and laundry products. This exclusive promotion aims to assist customers in maintaining a clean and hygienic living environment while saving money. LuLu Hypermarkets, known for their commitment to quality and affordability, offer an extensive selection of cleaning supplies, including disinfectants, multipurpose cleaners, mops, brooms, and more. Additionally, they have an array of laundry products such as detergents, fabric softeners, and stain removers, ensuring that customers can effectively care for their clothes.

Dress up your family

Fashion enthusiasts are sure to get captivated with irresistible offerings of stylish ethnic wear, bags, and accessories at unbeatable prices. With an extensive range of fashionable garments inspired by diverse cultures, LuLu Hypermarkets cater to customers seeking trendy and elegant ethnic wear. From intricately designed sarees and salwar suits to vibrant lehengas and kurta sets, their collection boasts a harmonious blend of traditional aesthetics and contemporary designs. Moreover, LuLu Hypermarkets also showcase a captivating selection of bags and accessories that perfectly complement these ethnic ensembles. Whether it's chic handbags, statement jewelry, or fashionable footwear, shoppers can find the perfect accents to complete their look. With such remarkable discounts on offer, LuLu Hypermarkets have become the go-to destination for fashion-forward individuals looking to embrace their cultural roots while staying on-trend and budget-conscious.

Enjoy extra discounts

LuLu has taken customer satisfaction to new heights with its incredible loyalty programme called the Happiness Card. This innovative initiative has captured the hearts of countless shoppers by offering them an array of amazing deals and benefits. As a Happiness member, you'll enjoy extra discounts on already fantastic deals. Double the happiness, double the savings!

The Happiness Card ensures that loyal customers not only receive exclusive discounts on a wide range of products but also enjoy personalized offers tailored to their shopping preferences. With each purchase, customers accumulate reward points that can be redeemed for future shopping trips or special promotions. LuLu's commitment to customer happiness truly shines through its loyalty programme, making it a must-have for savvy shoppers looking to maximize their savings while enjoying a delightful shopping experience.