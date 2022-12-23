In this fully digitised world if you run a company having a strong online presence is more important than ever – so if your website is looking a bit dated now’s the time for a redesign. An attractive, professional website that clearly communicates information to your customers is an opportunity to make a great first impression and reassure people that you're trustworthy.

If you haven’t even got round to creating one there’s no time to lose, without a website people may question your legitimacy as a business.

However, when it comes to finding the right web design company in Dubai it’s easy to get lost in the sheer number of outfits offering their services – from freelancers to larger glitzy firms.

To help you navigate this intense marketplace, here are four expert tips for finding a web design team to ignite your business in 2023.

1. Opt for an established company

Experience really matters when it comes to hiring a web design company because this is a project you can’t afford to go wrong – your bottom line depends on it. That’s why it’s crucial to pick a design firm with years in the market and an extensive list of clients. An established company will have faced every possible problem and challenge when it comes to the technical aspects – not to mention they’re more likely to have at least some familiarity with your field of work.

2. Only work with a professional team

It might seem obvious, but the quality of your new website is going to depend on the quality of the people you hire. That’s why it’s crucial to look for a design team with a solid educational background and varied experience. Don’t be afraid to see the resumes of the professionals you’re potentially working with. A great team will have nothing to hide and in fact welcome proper collaboration and consultation.

A good example is leading Dubai web design and digital marketing service provider Webisma – it offers a free consultation whereby clients can sit and ask any burning questions. After discussing the project in detail – and once the client feels assured that their requirements are understood – Webisma puts together a package that best suits the project’s aims and budget.

3. Check whether you’ll receive proper after sales support

One thing that many people forget to factor in is the crucial period after the website has been finished. It is essential to assess the quality of a company’s tech support, as it plays a vital role in ongoing business performance once the website is up and running.

It’s therefore useful to check with a company’s previous clients by reviewing online feedback – or even reach out to them and see what they say about how a team responds after the job is done. This information will reassure you that if issues arise you won’t be left high and dry. A web design provider with top notch after sales support is truly a game changer.

4. Consider whether the services offered are cost effective

You’ve got enough to think about getting your business off the ground – or rebooting it for a new year – so breaking the bank on web design isn’t a good idea. However, at the same time going for supposedly ‘cheap and cheerful’ can easily blow up in your face. That’s why it’s important to have a sensible budget put to one side and look for a web design provider that offers competitive rates, with prices that are clearly laid out with no hidden extras. A professional web design company will offer cost effective services at a fair market rate and explain everything thoroughly.

