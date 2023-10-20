Coming up with healthy and nutritious lunchboxes for your child on a daily basis can be a challenge. What should you pack for them to eat and drink at school? In recent years, organic milk has grown more popular, and many parents see it as the caring choice for their children. There’s a reason for that. Actually, there are more than one. We’ve identified four reasons why organic milk is a great companion for your child’s lunchbox.
Natural nutrition
We all know that schoolkids need energy and nutrition. Milk contains nutrients such as calcium and protein, which are necessary for children’s normal growth and bone development. When you choose organic milk from Europe, you know that the milk is produced naturally. It’s free from artificial preservatives, colourants or flavours and produced without pesticides with care for nature.
Pure cow freedom
Organic milk from Europe is milk from happy cows to happy kids. Because in Europe, organic cows have more room and get exercise every day – and for six months of the year they roam freely on meadows and eat grass and clover. Animal welfare is one of the reasons why many people choose organic milk. The idea is simple. When you treat cows well, you get milk that’s full of pure goodness for your family.
A warm hug from home
Organic milk is more than a nutritious and natural drink. It’s a warm hug from home. Because with organic milk from Europe, you can ensure that your child is provided for in the best possible way – ready to handle another day full of fun and learning.
It’s milk you can trust
Millions around the world trust the European organic label for quality and goodness. To earn an organic certification in Europe, the company must adhere to the highest standards of animal welfare, climate and environment protection, respect for natural cycles as well as preservation of soil fertility and biodiversity. That’s why you and your family can also trust the European organic label.
