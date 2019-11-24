Dubai: The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai (GDRFA) is planning to launch a new project, the first of its kind in the world, early next year, whereby all travel procedures of inmates who have violated laws governing entry or residency, will be completed even before they reach the airport upon deportation.

A top GDRFA official said on Sunday that under the project, to be launched in cooperation with DUBZ powered by Dnata, all travel procedures for violators will be completed while they are still in the detention centre where they will be provided with their boarding pass and their luggage sent to the airport beforehand, so that they can go directly proceed to passport control and the gates to reach the aircraft.

Major General Mohammad Al Marri, General Director of GDRFA in Dubai, said the project will be implemented at the beginning of 2020.

“The project aims to complete the travel procedures for violators of the entry and residence law in a modern and smart way, enabling the department to build reference for inmates, which in turn contributes to enhance the level of services for them,” Maj Gen al Marri said.

The new project will make it easier for inmates to leave the country without facing any delays.

“It is the world’s first boarding pass for inmates who have violated the residency law. It is one of the distinctive projects in the UAE as it is a major shift in the field of providing services for all segments of society,” Maj Gen Al Marri added.

Brigadier Khalaf Al Ghaith, Assistant Director General of Follow-up Sector of Violators and Foreigners in GDRFA Dubai, said their detention centre houses those who have stayed illegally in the country by violating laws governing entry and residency.