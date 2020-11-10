Image Credit: Supplied

This year has turned many of our travel plans upside down. Previous wish lists of short weekend city breaks are now fraught with concerns about social distancing and unexpected sudden lockdowns. Our priorities have changed from ticking-off crowded attractions and bathing on bustling beaches to searching for relaxing breaks, where safety and privacy are paramount.

Luckily UAE residents have a safe and luxurious solution. In just over four hours you can touchdown at Malé in the Maldives. Upon landing, there will be a complimentary speedboat awaiting you and in just 25-minutes, you and your loved ones will arrive at a bijou coral island, surrounded by uncrowded sandy beaches and crystal clear tropical waters.

Baros Maldives island resort is one of the original resorts in the country and is the epitome of understated luxury, ranking first in the 2020 Top 25 Luxury Hotels in the World – Traveller’s Choice by TripAdvisor.

The Maldivian-run destination offers an authentic experience of the country’s unique culture and your privacy and safety are assured. Limited numbers of guests on the island and villas, all with private gardens and pools, mean you can unwind in paradise with complete peace of mind.

It’s an environment where motorised water sports are banned and many villas have direct access to the ocean and house reef.

Baros Maldives is a destination designed to cater to your individual needs and GCC residents can enjoy exclusive offers. Book a long weekend stay or a short getaway and you’ll enjoy a welcome glass of bubbly on arrival and complimentary breakfast and dinner.

Unforgettable experiences include a sunset sailing cruise on a dhoni – a traditional Maldavian vessel -complete with sundowners and canapés, a romantic bath experience with drinks and chocolate and an opportunity to indulge in a memorable floating breakfast over the ocean – these are special experiences included in the exclusive package for the GCC, for stays until December 22, 2020. With three unique culinary destinations, the resort has forty years of five-star epicurean experience.

Once you’ve slowed down and taken in the tranquil tropical setting amid the lush greenery, exotic flowers and coconut palms, take a short stroll to the resort’s serene spa for a complimentary 60-minute couples massage and enjoy a 15 per cent discount on further treatments.

With early check-in and late check-out available whenever possible, the team at Baros Maldives have worked hard to ensure you will be as safe, secluded and satisfied as possible - so that you can get down to the serious business of truly relaxing in your blissful private island paradise.