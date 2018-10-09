1993 - Greeks voted in a general election that seemed likely to return veteran Socialist leader Andreas Papandreou to office four years after he lost power following personal health problems, scandal allegations and a controversial extramarital affair. Papandreou, now 74, led public opinion polls by 6.7 percentage points in the run-up to the ballot. His long-time rival, conservative Prime Minister Constantine Mitsotakis, also 74, trailed him.

Other major events on October 10

1911 - Revolutionaries under Sun Yat-sen overthrow China’s Manchu dynasty.

1938 - The Blue Water Bridge opens on the St Clair River, linking Port Huron, US and Sarnia, Canada.

1943 - Generalissimo Chiang Kai-shek becomes President of China.

1964 - Tokyo Olympic Games, the first held in Asia, begin.

1970 - Fiji becomes independent after a century of British rule.

1973 - US Vice-President Spiro Agnew resigns after his conviction for income-tax evasion.

2000 - Sirimavo Bandaranaike, the world’s first woman prime minister, dies in Sri Lanka.

2005 - Angela Merkel becomes the first woman to serve as Germany’s Chancellor.