1998 - Damon Hill won the first ever Grand Prix for Jordan in a turbulent crash-and rain-ridden Belgian Formula One Grand Prix, where world championship leader Mika Hakkinen was out early and challenger Michael Schumacher missed out on the top spot because of a crash. Only eight of the 22 cars finished the race which had to be restarted after a 57-minute break after a dozen cars crashed into each other a few seconds into the original race. The 1996 world champion Hill eventually won in the driving rain to give Jordan their first ever Grand Prix win. He completed the 44 laps for 306.577km in 1 hour 43 minutes 47.407 seconds.

Other important events

1881 - Clement Ader of Germany patents the first stereo system.

1916 - Turkey declares war on Russia.

1928 - Independence of India League is formed in India.

1963 - A hotline is established between Soviet Union and US.

1981 - Iranian President Mohammad Ali Rajai and Prime Minister Hojatoleslam Mohammad Javad Bahonar die in an explosion that rocked downtown Tehran.

1984 - The US space shuttle Discovery takes off on its first voyage.

1991 - Soviet republic of Azerbaijan declares independence.

1993 - Hassan II mosque, the second-largest in the world, opens in Casablanca.

1994 - Russia officially ends a half-century of military presence in former East Germany and the Baltics.

1996 - British boxer Frank Bruno announces his retirement.

2013 - A US drone kills senior Al Qaida leader Qaid Ahmad Nasser Al Dhahab in Yemen.

2017 - Bangladesh register their first ever historic win over Australia in a cricket Test match in Dhaka.