Over the years, the Asus Strix Scar series has been known to deliver a top of the line gaming experience. This year’s ROG Strix Scar 17 SE continues the tradition, pushing the limits once again to position itself in the market as an ultimate eSports and gaming enthusiast laptop.

Pixel perfect power

The Scar 17 SE comes with some of the world’s most powerful gaming hardware straight from the factory. Inside, you find an Intel Core i9-12950HX processor paired with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti GPU with up to a whopping 175W maximum TGP and DDR5 memory for more bandwidth. This power in combination with the machine’s PCIe Gen4x4 SSD storage in a RAID 0 array mean loading and wait times are significantly reduced.

Asus has also worked to fine tune the performance of the laptop depending on your needs. For example, when you find yourself wanting more power, you can opt for Turbo mode or Manual mode, with the latter bringing up the total system power up to 240W. Regardless of whether you are looking to accelerate a project or play AAA games, the combination of the laptop’s processor and GPU has you covered.

As we know, powerful components require a robust cooling solution. The ROG Scar 17 SE uses Thermal Grizzly’s Conductonaut Extreme liquid metal on both the CPU and GPU. This interface can keep components up to 15C cooler than traditional pastes. Furthermore, you find a vapor chamber for efficient heat dissipation and an updated hardware cooling solution which maximises airflow with minimal noise.

Invisible ink design

The sleek aesthetic of the ROG Scar 17 SE has an extra secret up its sleeve. It features invisible ink with a new metallic texture that passes the test of time. Asus’ team had to formulate this from scratch, but the finish makes it worth it. A subtle cypher on the lid of the laptop can be brightened with the included UV flashlight, exposing hidden messages in cryptic cyber-stylised text.

You can also add a pop of personality to your laptop chassis with customisable Armor Caps. Two additional colour options are provided in the box and swap out, allowing you to switch up your style anytime. For even deeper customisation, you can also use a 3D printing template that makes it easy to create original looks of your own. But Asus’ unique design traits do not just stop there. An expansive rubberised grip holds the laptop firmly in place on a desk whereas the RGB Lighting Bar wraps around the laptop to set the mood when gaming.

Lightning-fast display

In gaming, your display defines a lot of your performance. The ROG Scar 17 SE has ultra-fast panel options suited for every scenario. The 17-inch variant comes with up to a QHD resolution, 240Hz refresh rate and a 3ms response time. Each IPS panel further offers fantastic colour, Dolby Vision HDR and Adaptive Sync.

Going together with the panel are its Dolby Atmos-powered speakers which include two tweeters and two downward firing woofers powered by Smart Amp for richer sound. This creates an authentic sound stage when gaming. Moreover, Hi-Res audio ensures you hear your music in the same quality it was recorded.

Durable keyboard and rich I/O selection

Asus has made sure that the ROG Scar 17 SE features a keyboard that is built to last. Its switches are rated for over 20 million presses and have per-key RBG lighting. The inspiration behind the layout comes from the best desktop keyboards available with function keys that are spaced, enlarged arrow keys and dedicated gaming hotkeys. They also feature an exclusive ROG Overstroke technology which registers keypresses earlier in the stroke for a more responsive typing experience.

On the other hand, Asus has also ensured that any gaming enthusiast comes away more than pleased with the port selection found on the machine. You find a dedicated RJ45 port for 2.5G LAN support alongside the latest WiFi 6E. Otherwise, you find an HDMI 2.1 port, two Type-C USB ports with one supporting DisplayPort and Power Delivery (PD) whereas the second on supporting Thunderbolt 4.

All-day battery endurance

Inside, the ROG Scar 17 SE features a 90Wh battery which can last for 10.5 hours of video playback before needing a recharge. You will also find flexibility on the go with the machine, thanks to support for Type-C USB charging up to 100W. There is a 280W power adapter bundled with the laptop, and recharging with it from 0-50 per-cent takes just 30 minutes.

Pricing and availability