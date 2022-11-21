Diehard football fans across the Middle East are boarding their flights to Qatar, which is the first country in the region to host the FIFA World Cup. Excitement is rising, match tickets are becoming scarce, and travellers from far and near are ready with their itineraries for this historic sporting event. Qatar’s eight stadiums will host an average of 47,000 roaring fans during each match — each sharing a deep love for football and of course, their respective nation’s team.

Smartphones will be in the hands of virtually every fan to capture the biggest moments: the goals; the players; the exhilarating atmosphere of a packed sports stadium. But how many of today’s devices succeed in being more than a functional tool, instead an enabler of their personal experiences?

Supplied

Today, each new smartphone to hit the market typically arrives with a host of advanced new features that create a buzz in a particular area. The best device for photographers. The longest battery life. The most storage capacity. According to audience data, improvements to a smartphone’s core basic features — those silently underpinning the majority of device actions during everyday use — can be equally powerful in driving more sales. This is because progression is what consumers want broadly, from themselves and the technology that supports their lives. They want to hold in their hands a device that empowers them to do more and be more. For instance, short battery life is one of the biggest frustrations smartphone users have. The last thing you want to worry about while witnessing a semi-final penalty shootout is poor battery performance.

Image Credit: Supplied

As an official sponsor and official smartphone provider of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, vivo knows what it takes to capture life through a device — those unmissable moments of humanistic joy.

Defining humanistic joy

vivo’s ethos and approach to human-centric smartphone design is built on humanistic joy — bringing together the principles of joy, inclusiveness, humanity and inspiration.

But how does vivo achieve humanistic joy, and why does it matter to a smartphone brand? Humanistic joy to vivo is achieved when progress is made — through upgrades, holistic improvements across a device, and providing an increasing variety of possibilities. This progression can be seen in the brand’s basic smartphone features such as advanced night-time photography options, professional level upgrades, and enhanced performance.

vivo recognizes that smartphone users wherever they are — at a football match, at work, or during anniversaries and birthdays — are humans. Fundamentally, each of us seeks simplistic technology that will allow us to create enriching experiences to reminisce on.

Image Credit: Supplied

It is this purpose for fulfilling humanistic joy that led the brand to be involved in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. During the mega event, vivo will connect international football fans in more ways than one. Through its smartphone series, vivo will help fans stay connected, literally, but importantly, will help capture glorious moments that evoke excitement, anticipation and happiness long after the final whistle blows.

Building a community sharing football experiences through innovation

vivo is fully aware that innovation is a crucial part of delivering humanistic joy. Its smartphones, — particularly the recently released V25 series — see the highest levels of innovation incorporated into the final product.

When it comes to FIFA matches, vivo is using its power of innovation to build joyous human experiences. Through its #GiveItaShot campaign, the brand is encouraging fans to capture endless shots of unforgettable moments during the matches. The hashtag is part of vivo’s efforts to create a community of football fans interacting with each other and sharing their exciting experiences through photos and videos at the matches.

Image Credit: Supplied

Towards the final stages of the World Cup, vivo will also be driving engaging conversations among football fans with its #vAreHeretoShare campaign — which will encourage fans to share their FIFA memories, no matter where they are in the world. These campaigns showcase vivo’s efforts in using innovation and technology to bring people together from far and near, to celebrate the biggest sporting event in the world.