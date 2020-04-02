. Image Credit: Reach by GN

With more of us spending time at home these days, we are bound to depend on our smartphones to spend most of our time. Be it for working from home, kicking back and browsing social media or even trying out your photography chops, our smartphones play an important role in our lives. And what better smartphone to look to than Huawei’s latest, the Huawei P40 Pro.

Here's a first look at the Huawei P40 Pro Reach by GN

Gorgeous Design

The newly launched flagship smartphone brings to you powerful features and unprecedented 5G connectivity, but what makes it truly stand out is how gorgeous it looks. From the Huawei Quad-curve Overflow Display that curves the display and gives an appearance of water overflowing from the rim of a cup to the stunning matte glass finish of Silver Frost and a glossy finish of Black, the Huawei P40 Pro prides itself in being one of the trendiest smartphones today.

All-day performance

However, to ensure that all your work is done, you need a smartphone that is capable of providing you with powerful performance all day long. One key factor when working from home is connectivity and if you cannot depend on your home network, your mobile network would have to do. By taking advantage of its 5G capabilities thanks to the Kirin 990 5G chipset, you can rest easy knowing that your phone will constantly be connected. On the other hand, if you are going to use a WiFi network, the phone’s Wi-Fi 6 Plus capability for an accelerated network experience that is useful when working from home or handling multiple tasks together.

The Huawei P40 Pro comes with a dual punch-hole 6.58" Flex OLED 90Hz display Image Credit: Reach by GN

All seeing camera

All work and no rest does have a negative effect on productivity, making it important to take a break every now and then. This is the perfect time to toy with the Huawei P40 Pro’s Ultra Vision Leica Quad Camera, which comes with the Huawei Ultra vision sensor, a never seen before 1/1.28-inch CMOS sensor which can capture more light then even before on a Huawei device. The camera setup also includes a 50MP Ultra Vision Leica Quad Camera, 40MP Ultra-Wide Cine Camera for recording movie 4K quality videos, a 12MP 5x Optical Telephoto Camera and a ToF Camera. Now you can step out into your balcony or even try getting creative with your latent photography skills. You can also bring thigs closer with the 50x SuperZoom, which includes 5x optical zoom, 10x hybrid zoom and 50x digital zoom along with AIS and OIS stabilization for shake free images while zooming.

You can also have fun with the additional camera features, such as Audio Zoom, where you can zoom into that bird on the tree outside to listen to its melody a lot more clearly or even get perfect shots with the help of Huawei Golden Snap, a new feature that picks the best shot by using AI algorithms to pick postures and expressions that look good and select the top three frames out of a moving picture. A great way to step back and refresh. This is perfect to capture precious moments with your family while spending time at home, ensuring that every photo comes out perfect. You can also remove someone extra from your photo with the AI Remove Passerby and even remove unwanted reflections with AI Remove Reflection for a cleaner shot.

The Huawei P40 Pro comes with a 50MP Leica Quad Cam setup Image Credit: Reach by GN

All-day battery

Meanwhile, your smartphone needs to be able to stay live for extended periods of time, further emphasizing the need for long-lasting battery power. This is especially important if you spend a lot of your time video conferencing from your phone for work, with family or even while trying to catch up with friends while all of you are social distancing, which are often battery-consuming apps.

Keeping this in mind, Huawei has built a massive 4200mAh battery into the Huawei P40 Pro which means you can rest assured that your phone won’t go off in a time of need. You don’t have to worry about recharging either, because the Huawei P40 Pro also has a 40W Huawei SuperCharge along with support for Huawei’s wireless Supercharge features to charge your phone back up faster than ever.

More apps than ever before

The Huawei P40 Pro also comes with the Huawei AppGallery, Huawei’s official app marketplace that comes with a wide range of global and local apps, making it one of the top 3 app marketplaces in the world. Be it for working from home, attending conference calls or even apps that help you to enhance your productivity, the Huawei AppGallery has it all.

Thanks to these features, you can get the most out of your time at home with the Huawei P40 Pro. In addition to work related features, the Huawei P40 Pro’s wide range of features are also great to kick back and relax, which is essential for productivity.

On the P40 Pro, you'll find Huawei's rapidly growing AppGallery Image Credit: Reach by GN

Price and availability