Yesterday, Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 10 and Redmi Note 10 Pro here in the UAE, increasing its portfolio of affordable mid-range devices with flagship levels specs in the market. From the 108MP Voyager (Redmi Note 10 Pro) to the AMOLED Explorer (Redmi Note 10), these two smartphones continue Xiaomi’s commitment to providing the latest smartphone advancements to all and redefining the mid-range king in the industry.

Redmi Note 10

The first of the devices to make its way to the UAE is the Redmi Note 10. With an AMOLED display and a massive 5000 mAh battery the Redmi Note 10 is perfect for those who want a bang for their buck.

AMOLED Everything

Providing optimal viewing experiences, the Redmi Note 10 is equipped with a Full HD+ 6.43” AMOLED DotDisplay. Whether you’re a gamer, social media enthusiast or just the everyday smartphone user, you'll appreciate having a great display on a phone at this price range.

Capture everything

The Redmi Note 10 is ready to capture all life’s moments with their quad camera setups featuring 8MP ultra-wide angle camera for group shots, 2MP macro camera for close-ups and a 2MP depth sensor for supporting portraits. Powered by 48MP, the Redmi Note 10 main camera is great when it comes to taking impressive photos. This device is also equipped with Pro time-lapse capabilities, this marks an addition to the previous slow motion, night mode and regular time-lapse features.

Powerful all day

The Redmi Note 10 features a quick, snappy everyday processor that will easily power through all your daily uses - the brand-new Qualcomm Snapdragon 678. Not just that the phone comes with a 5000mAh battery which will easily take your right through your day. Just in case you're one of those power users who can burn through a battery quickly, the Redmi Note 10 comes with 33W fast charging and Xiaomi packs the charger in the box.

Beautiful all-around

The device touts a seamless redesign and updates including an Arc side fingerprint sensor, a 360-degree light sensor setup and immersive dual speakers. The Redmi Note 10 comes in two classic colors: Onxy Gray and Pebble White. Additionally it offers one extra striking color, Lake Green, too.

Pricing and availability in the UAE