The Oppo Reno 4 Pro makes its way to the UAE Video Credit: Reach by GN

The Oppo Reno4 Pro 5G impresses with night photography and videography. By introducing fun and new ways to express creativity and make the night alive, the new smartphone lives up to Oppo’s mission of elevating life through technological artistry

Trendsetting Design

Pushing the boundaries of industrial design, the Oppo Reno4 Pro 5G packs a powerhouse of components into a slim and sleek design. It weighs 172g at an impressive 7.6mm thin. More so, its 6.5-inch 90Hz 3D Curved AMOLED screen elevates the look and feel of the smartphone further.

In a world of big and bulky phones, the Oppo Reno 4 Pro 5G is a slim, sleek and light-weight device Image Credit: Supplied

The phone is inspired by the tranquility of nature, with it available in a Galactic Blue and Space Black color finish. However, the Reno4 Pro 5G in its Galactic Blue is crafted with the patent-applied ‘Reno Glow’ process, which achieves both a matte finish with subtle glittery detail, almost like tiny diamonds embedded on the back cover. This in turn makes the phone more resistant to fingerprints and scratches.

Brilliant Videography

As part of Oppo’s efforts to reinforce its smartphone imaging technology, the Reno4 Pro 5G comes with exceptional night videography and portrait shooting capabilities. It features a triple-camera configuration made up of a 48MP main Sony IMX589 sensor, a 13MP telephoto lens and a customised, ultra-wide, ultra-powerful Sony IMX708 image sensor with laser detection auto-focus (LDAF). Equipped with a large 1/2.3-inch sensor, it can gather more light making it ideal for brighter night videos or photos.

Use's Oppo's own video editor to make short and beautiful snippets for your social media right from the device Image Credit: Supplied

Keeping up with the growing popularity of short video platforms in the region, the Reno4 Pro 5G also comes with the scene-stealer Ultra Night Wide-angle Video, enabling stunning video capture at night. You can also benefit from a suite of other features including 960fps Smart Slow Motion for epic slow-motion shots and Ultra Steady Video 3.0 for steady videos during high-intensity activities such as walking, running or cycling.

Vivid Photography

Moreover, the Oppo Reno4 Pro 5G can help you master night-time portrait shots with Night Flare Mode, applying artistic neon effects against the background of streetlights making the subject brighter at the same time. Of course, you also get Ultra Dark Mode and Ultra Night Selfie Mode to take clearer and brighter night shots using the rear and front cameras respectively.

Even with a triple camera setup, the Oppo Reno 4 Pro 5G has the slightest camera bump on the back of the device Image Credit: Supplied

A Phone that Keeps Up with You

At the heart of the Reno4 Pro 5G, you find the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G integrated 5G chip to power your experience through Oppo’s ColorOS 7.2 software. On top of that, users can also benefit from 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 Flash Charge, giving up to four hours of YouTube watching in just five minutes of charge and a full charge of the phone’s 4,000mAh battery in just 36 minutes. Additional power saving solutions such as Super Power Saving Mode and Super Nighttime Standby help with battery efficiency at low percentages and during night respectively.

Pricing and availability