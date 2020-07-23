Say hello to the Huawei nova 7 5G smartphone! Image Credit: Reach by GN

The recently launched Huawei nova 7 5G smartphone has all the makings of being a 5G Trendy Flagship. It comes with a 64MP Hi-res AI Quad Camera, solid performance and an elegant design. It takes the popular Huawei nova series to the next level making it the perfect choice for tech-chic users.

64MP AI Quad Camera with 20x Digital Zoom

The Huawei nova 7 5G packs a stellar 64MP Hi-res AI Quad Camera Image Credit: Reach by GN

Raising the bar when it comes to mobile photography and videography, the Huawei nova 7 5G packs a stellar 64MP Hi-res AI Quad Camera which is suitable for any shooting scenario. The setup also includes an 8MP Super Wide Angle lens for landscape images or huge group photos, ensuring everyone fits in frame. To get closer to your subject, you find an 8MP Telephoto lens with 3x Optical Zoom, 5x Hybrid Zoom and up to 20x Digital Zoom. Lastly, you can add a bit of creativity to your photo gallery by exploring tiny objects with the 2MP Macro lens. Videography enthusiasts will also be able to benefit from this setup, allowing you to record stunning 4K video with clear and crisp details even in lowlight conditions.

Solid 5G performance

Buffering? What buffering? The 7nm Kirin 985 5G AI chipset on the Huawei nova 7 5G is ready for all your streaming needs! Image Credit: Supplied

Thanks to the 7nm Kirin 985 5G AI chipset on the Huawei nova 7 5G, it promises exceptional 5G performance. This ensures smooth and efficient processing but also connectivity to 5G networks. Whether you need to game, stream or download huge files, the flagship-like chipset on-board will have you covered.

Dual-View Video Mode: Record video from both sides

With the camera setup on the Huawei nova 7 5G, you get an intriguing Dual-View Video Mode allowing users to take advantage of the front and rear camera to record video footage at the same time. This brings more fun to mobile videography, especially when vlogging. You could be recording a video with the selfie camera but simultaneously, the rear camera could film the scenery and view behind you.

Long-lasting 4,000mAh battery with 40W SuperCharge

All day battery on the Huawei nova 7 5G with its massive 4000mAh battery! Image Credit: Reach by GN

To ensure that your smartphone lasts a long time regardless of what you are doing on it, the Huawei nova 7 5G has a massive 4,000mAh battery. This has you covered for when you want to stream your favorite TV show or want to use the camera for a longer period. More so, you do not have to worry about charging either as the phone comes with 40W Huawei SuperCharge for swift and rapid charging, taking your phone from 0-70 percent in just 30 minutes.

32MP AI Selfie Camera with Super Night Selfie

For selfie enthusiasts, the Huawei nova 7 5G features a 32MP Hi-res AI Selfie Camera. With this camera, you can record HD selfie clips and film videos in 4K quality. Even in lowlight situations, the front camera supports innovative features such as Super Night Selfie 3.0. So, regardless of when you want to capture videos or photos, the smartphone will always deliver a high-quality result.

Store all your memories

The Huawei nova 7 5G gives you ample storage for games, photos and videos. It comes with 8GB RAM for smooth and efficient processing in addition to 256GB of storage. Software wise, it runs on the latest EMUI 10.1, which is based on Android 10. This user experience brings new features including an upgraded AppAssistant, Smart Brightness Lock to temporarily block auto-brightness during gaming and a Floating Window feature which lets users quickly respond to messages without exiting their game.

The Huawei nova 7 comes pre-installed with the Huawei AppGallery which lets users download a wide selection of their favorite global and localized applications. Image Credit: Reach by GN

The smartphone also comes pre-installed with Huawei AppGallery which lets users download a wide selection of their favorite global and localized applications. Not just that, they can also enjoy a rich library of quality entertainment media on Huawei Video, Huawei Music and Huawei Reader. It is now even easier than ever for Huawei users to search for and download the applications they want directly from their home screen via the Petal Search Widget. This is a new tool that offers Huawei users an open gateway to a million applications.

Every Huawei nova smartphone has come with a cutting-edge design and the nova 7 5G is no exception. It features a 3D curve glass at the back to achieve a compact and lightweight design. A unique manufacturing process allows Huawei to apply multiple colored films and nano-coatings on the back for new and vibrant colors. The Huawei nova 7 5G is comes with a 6.53-inch 20:9 OLED Huawei Punch FullView Display supporting a maximum Full HD+ resolution of 2,400 x 1,080. The screen is certified by TÜV Rheinland for a more comfortable viewing experience and offers an in-screen fingerprint scanner for authentication.

Pricing and availability