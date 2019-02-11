The Huawei nova 4 is one of the first phones on the market with a punch-hole style display. Touted as a ‘FullView display’, the 6.4-inch Full HD+ panel is the perfect size for media consumption. Sans the notch, the modern design allows for a screen-to-TP ratio of 91.8% and in turn, provides an immersive media-consumption experience.
Huawei nova 4 - Camera and AI
Compared to the fast-growing industry standard, the punch-hole is 20% smaller in size and yet, it impressively sports a 25MP front-facing camera for selfies. All this while their competition hasn’t released their punch-hole devices locally yet. While unique on the front, the back of the nova 4 is also eye-catching. This is Huawei's third triple camera smartphone and it’s first at the mid-range level.
Its trio of 20MP, 16MP and 2MP cameras is unique because the 16MP sensor comes with an ultra-wide lens. With it, you can get a 103-degree field of view in pictures without distortion to capture 2.4x more information than an average lens. Additionally, the cameras also benefit from the phone's processing power. Donning the HiSilicon Kirin 970 octa-core processor with a dedicated NPU, the nova 4 can take advantage of AI (artificial intelligence) and night mode in photos.
Huawei nova 4 - Under the hood
Under the hood, this processing power combines nicely with 8GB RAM. You face no lag with multitasking or browsing heavy applications. A great deal of credit for this also goes to Huawei's flagship EMUI 9.0 software running the show atop Android 9.0 Pie. It offers options to theme the user interface as well as useful tweaks such as GPU Turbo. With it, you can optimize games to run smoother on your nova 4 and enjoy a consistent frame rate on high-end games.
Retailing for AED1,799, the nova 4 from Huawei is a solid mid-range option. It is power-packed and comes in a great design and build. And at this price range, a combination like this is hard to find. While on pre-order, the Huawei nova 4 also comes with the Huawei Band 3e.
For more details on the Huawei nova 4 and pre-booking, click here.