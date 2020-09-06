Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei Technologies Consumer Business Group Image Credit: Supplied

Huawei has revealed the increasing popularity of its HMS ecosystem with 1.6 million global developers and 700 million Huawei device users now on the platform. This rapid growth reflects the huge confidence and trust both app developers and device users have in the HMS ecosystem and showcases Huawei’s commitment to working closely with content providers in local markets.

Why Huawei Mobile Services?

This has been made possible by Huawei’s focus on closely supporting local developers with a wide range of solutions to allow them to create innovative experiences for users. As a result, it has enabled high-quality essential government and business apps to be added to the Huawei AppGallery including from DEWA, RTA, Dubai Consumer, Talabat and more. These apps allow users to pay bills, manage their accounts and access to government services.

In addition, the Huawei AppGallery’s advanced safety and security features have attracted many of the large banking and finance apps, including the Commercial Bank Dubai App, to its increasing portfolio of mobile banking apps, contributing to its ongoing success.

The introduction of CBD Mobile App to Huawei AppGallery offers users across the UAE a range of options to meet their banking requirements with ease. Users can access their account balance, monthly statements and even run day to day activities of paying bills through the application.

“Huawei continues to invest heavily in supporting local developers in the UAE to increase engagement and to bring essential apps to users across the UAE. Our partnership with CBD, is crucial as we increase our portfolio of financial apps available on the Huawei AppGallery and bring convenience of financial management to consumers here in the UAE,” says Lu Geng, Vice President Middle East and Africa Global Partnerships & Eco-Development. “The success of the HMS Ecosystem has been made possible by winning the trust of developers and consumers alike. Uniquely among the top three app platforms in the world, Huawei has invested heavily in localization, to bring the best local content and apps to its smart device user base here in the UAE. We will continue to work closely with local content providers to bring the most innovative apps to UAE consumers,” added Lu Geng.

Dr. Bernd van Linder, Chief Executive Officer of Commercial Bank of Dubai, said: “We would like to congratulate Huawei for this achievement as they have grown rapidly over the last three decades to become one of the world’s largest telecommunications companies with 700 million Huawei device users. We are pleased to have partnered with Huawei as it helped us in offering state-of-the-art digital solutions to our customers and complements our ongoing efforts to become ‘default digital’ and offer our customers the best banking experience.”

Amit Malhotra, General Manager, Personal Banking Group - Commercial Bank of Dubai, said: “We are delighted to partner with Huawei to co-promote our CBD Digi account positioned as UAE’s most rewarding account. The CBD Digi account can be opened instantly using just your Emirates ID and a smart phone and offers customers the best banking experience with a range of features and benefits. Further, the monthly and quarterly Huawei vouchers which can be won by CBD Digi account customers add to the excitement and enriching experience and enhances customer satisfaction.”

To enhance partnerships, Huawei works extensively with local partners to help them deliver the most innovative experiences to users. Huawei supports local content providers in a number of ways including through social media, PR and marketing as well as promoting through instore flyers, splash screen and feature banners to help increase visibility. Huawei’s unique commitment to localization is the key strength that it has in supporting local creators. Huawei also regularly runs joint campaigns. For example, 12 partners joined the Huawei AppGallery Eid Live sale campaign through social media posts and sponsored the lucky draw during the livestream bringing awareness to both parties. As a result of this collaboration, CBD’s social media attracted more than 3000 followers during the Huawei AppGallery Eid Live Sale, leading to 27% of CBD users actually purchasing Huawei devices during the promotion.

Furthermore, for users to conveniently manage their finances through their smartphones, Huawei has embedded security and privacy features into the app, contributing to the overall safeguarding features of the HMS ecosystem. The Huawei AppGallery has a full-cycle security and protection system that ensures developers are verified and all apps in the marketplace are secure and maintain the data privacy of users. Huawei AppGallery also meets stringent local and international security requirements both GAPP (Generally Accepted Privacy Principles) and the EU's General Data Protection Regulations to protect users using in-app payments.

Huawei’s and its local partners

Huawei is committed to continuing to invest heavily in the local community and working with local partners for more engagement. To encourage local and regional developers onto the Huawei AppGallery, Huawei held its first MENA developer Day last year as part of its USD1 billion Shining Star Program to incentivise global developers. So far more than 10,000 innovative apps have benefited from the initiative.

