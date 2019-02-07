Now you’ve got your huge display and all the power you need. What’s left? Well the battery of course! Again, while its competitors haven’t even completely caught up to Huawei’s battery-sizes from 2 years ago, Huawei is already breaking ground with the Mate 20 X and its battery. The large gaming and media beast comes with an industry-leading 5000 mAh battery and an AI-driven resource allocation system to deliver a staggering amount of power for when you want to game or binge your latest Netflix show. The TÜV safety-certified HUAWEI SuperCharge charges your phone at high-speeds to enable a quick power-up in the rare scenario you’ll need one.