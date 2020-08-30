Introducing the Eufy RoboVac L70 Hybrid Video Credit: Reach by GN

The eufy RoboVac L70 Hybrid by Anker makes household cleaning a breeze providing an all-in-one solution for both vacuum cleaning and mopping. It combines sophisticated technology such as AI Mapping and laser guided navigation for efficient cleaning, all controlled via the eufy Home application on your smartphone.

AI Map Technology and iPath Laser Navigation

Using iPath Laser Navigation, the Eufy RoboVac L70 Hybrid uses laser guided infrared technology to increase efficiency when cleaning. This allows the vacuum cleaner to maneuver precisely in a zigzag fashion without bumping into walls.

Thanks to its iPath laser navigation, the L70 can map your house and avoid bumping into walls or objects Image Credit: Supplied

When cleaning, the machine is also capable of mapping your surroundings. This map can be accessed via the eufy Home application which allows for a variety of different customization methods. You can set cleaning zones and ‘no-go’ zones to tell the RoboVac L70 Hybrid where to clean and where not to clean. If you want to focus on cleaning a certain area, this comes in quite handy. Not just this, the application also allows for manual control and real-time reporting on which part of the house the vacuum cleaner is in and how much it has al-ready cleaned.

Suited for a variety of surfaces

In its vacuum mode, you can use the RoboVac L70 Hybrid on hardwood, tile, laminate floors and medium-pile carpets. It has a 2,200Pa Suction Power with Boost IQ Technology that en-ables it to determine how much power is required depending on the surface it is cleaning, perhaps opting for a higher power when a lot of debris is seen on a surface. The RoboVac is capable of easily transitioning between tile and carpet too, allowing users to remain carefree when the machine is cleaning the house.

Whether tile or carpet, the Robovac L70 Hybrid can figure its way out Image Credit: Supplied

Inside, you find a housing with a washable and high-performance filter which is long lasting and good for the environment. It is here that you also find space to fill the machine with water for its mopping function, which can be used alongside the mopping module available out of the box. The RoboVac L70 Hybrid gives you adjustable mopping power ideal for cleaning non-carpeted areas.

Combining both vacuum and mopping power, the RoboVac L70 Hybrid gives you 2.5 hours of run-time. Using its smart functionality though, it can return automatically to its charging point when its battery is low. When fully charged, it can resume from the exact point where clean-ing was paused.

Even slightly particles aren't an issue when it comes to the RoboVac L70 Hybrid Image Credit: Supplied

Make your home smarter