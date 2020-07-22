Introducing the new Eufy HomeVac S11 Go! Video Credit: Reach by GN

The promise of a clean house through easy to use technology shouldn’t be an expensive one. While current competition makes it an extremely difficult choice, Eufy by Anker feels very differently about the same. The Eufy HomeVac S11 Go is a handheld and wireless vacuum cleaner that offers high-end features at an affordable price tag of just Dh999.

Coming with a whole assortment of accessories, the Eufy HomeVac S11 Go is ready for any corner of the house Image Credit: Supplied

The S11 Go comes with a strong suction power of 120AW (Air Watts) and 40-minutes of battery life on a single charge. It also has a five-tier filtration system which includes a HEPA filter to ensure a high-level of cleanliness around your home. It comes with three modes; namely max, mid and low which enable you to customise the cleaning power as well as battery-life of the vacuum. If fighting tough and dirty spots, you can have the vacuum on max mode. Just need a general clean-up of a part of the house? The mid-mode is perfect for that. Enable low mode when your whole home requires attention and make the most of an ultra-long 40-minute run-time. With its dual-vortex technology, the vacuum cleaner delivers increased efficiency and the dust-tight air containment reduces air pollution.

All the suction power you need to keep your home clean Image Credit: Supplied

The HomeVac S11 Go also comes ready to clean every part of the house without snags or trips as you breeze through the dust in every inch of your home. In the box you get the HomeVac S11 Go, wall mounting accessories, a floor brush, an AC charger, a metal hose, a long crevice tool, another 2-in-1 crevice tool, a mini-motorized brush and an extension hose. The S11 Go is an extremely well thought out machine. The lightweight nature of the machine helps with handling, tools such as the crevice tools and extension hose allow you to reach all corners of the house and lights at the bottom of the main piece allow you to easily clean spots in darker areas of the house like under your sofa or bed.

Easy to use, easy to clean Image Credit: Supplied