As the demand for high-performance electronics surges, industries are looking for cutting-edge solutions to drive growth, enhance connectivity, and transform operations. At GITEX Global 2024 that runs from October 14-18, Taiwan Excellence will spotlight pioneering products that are redefining the world of electronics and industrial applications. From IoT gateways to advanced digital signage players, these innovations are designed to meet the evolving needs of today’s industries.
Featured products from Advantech
EI-52 Edge Intelligence Server is a compact, solution-ready Edge Intelligence platform empowered by Hailo-8 edge AI processor, and Device On for remote control and management.
COM Express Basic SOM-5993 boosts edge computing with high-speed I/Os and 10GbE interface for mission-critical applications, with flexible, customizable modules.
Industrial Flash & Memory Solutions are intensely tested and certified, robust design SSD and memories for your next-gen AI solutions, defense applications and more.
IBASE innovations
SE-103-N Ultra-Slim Fanless Signage Player is slim yet powerful, delivering stunning 4K media playback across multiple displays, making it the ultimate choice for outdoor digital signage.
SE-603-N Fanless 5G Signage Player is built to withstand the toughest outdoor conditions. This powerhouse is packed with Core Intel processors for flawless 4K video playback in any environment.
SI-334 Digital Signage Player is equipped with 4 HDMI outputs, it leverages AMD Ryzen technology to deliver unmatched 4K visuals that captivate and engage in-store experiences.
Breakthrough technology from LILIN
IMU Shockproof Camera is an AI-powered, vibration-resistant camera for accurate licence plate recognition in extreme weather.
3D ToF Depth Sensing IP Camera is a privacy-preserving camera for healthcare, capturing 3D depth without revealing physical appearances.
Visit the Taiwan Excellence Pavilion at Hall 25-A30, Dubai World Trade Centre, and experience how these innovative products are shaping the future of electronics and industrial technology.