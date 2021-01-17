Sony Bravia XR Image Credit: Supplied

Sony Electronics recently announced the new Bravia XR televisions, including the MASTER Series Z9J 8K LED and A90J OLED as well as the A80J OLED, X95J and X90J 4K LED televisions. Powered by the Cognitive Processor XR, the brain of the new Bravia XR, the Bravia TV’s use a completely new processing method that goes beyond conventional AI, designed to replicate the ways humans see and hear.

Sony's latest new Bravia XR TV Supplied

How does the Cognitive Processor XR work?

When we see objects, we unconsciously focus on certain points. The Cognitive Processor XR, powered by cognitive intelligence, knows where that focal point is by dividing the screen into numerous zones and detecting where the “focal point” is in the picture. While conventional AI can only detect and analyse picture elements like color, contrast and detail individually, the new processor can cross-analyse an array of elements at once, just as our brains do.

A TV that works the way your brain does Image Credit: Supplied

Cognitive Processor XR also analyses sound position in the signal and output to achieve a precise match with the action on screen. In addition, it up-converts any sound to 3D surround sound, to deliver supreme realism with an immersive soundscape.

Modern features for a modern user

• Google TV: This lineup also introduces Google TV, a brand-new user interface for the ultimate entertainment experience. Easily find something to watch with personalised recommendations and manage everything with one Watchlist. Users can even add to their Watchlist from their phone or laptop.

All the apps you need and more! Image Credit: Supplied

• HDMI 2.1 Compatibility: All Bravia XR TVs will feature HDMI 2.1 and e-ARC compatibility, including 4K 120fps, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), supporting higher resolutions and frame rates ideal for next-generation gaming.

• Sound-from-Picture Reality: In addition to best-in-class picture quality, the new Cognitive Processor XR also offers incredible sound with Sound-from-Picture Reality™, which aligns the position of the sound with the images on the screen to offer a uniquely lifelike experience.

• Hands-Free Voice Function: Sony’s voice-activated TVs work alongside Google Assistant to provide a smarter viewing experience. Ask the Assistant to search for the latest blockbuster or stream shows. Have it dim the lights by connecting smart home devices. Manage tasks and see your calendar, or ask it questions and see the answers on your TV.

Your favourite content at your command Image Credit: Supplied

• Smart Speaker Compatibility: With Google Assistant, you may cast and control videos from YouTube with Google Home or change the channel or volume with Google Home enabled devices.

• Delivering the Creator’s Intent: The new models will continue to deliver the creator’s intent with Netflix Calibrated Mode, offering studio-quality Netflix content