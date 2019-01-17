Something you definitely shouldn’t miss is the ‘Connected Living’ section in the store. Samsung believes and invests in a future where every home will be a connected space and thus its products are also future-ready. The ‘Connected Living’ section gives you an idea of what life is going to be in the very near future. Whether it be your fridge telling you that you need to buy more milk or your smartphone understanding that you have left home and switching off all unnecessary lights and appliances to save energy. Samsung wants it all to be possible for its customers.