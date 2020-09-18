ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) has announced a collaboration with ACRONYM Video Credit: Reach by GN

Asus Republic of Gamers (ROG) has announced a collaboration with ACRONYM, a leading technical apparel design agency, creating a special edition ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop with top-of-the-line hardware and a new vision for what technology can be.

ROG x ACRONYM

. Image Credit: Supplied

ACRONYM co-founder Errolson Hugh and long-time collaborator, designer David Rudnick have designed and prototyped a new design language for the laptop. It features bespoke typefaces and material treatments, touching every aspect of the ROG Zephyrus G14. As always, ROG is committed to making premium gaming hardware for pro-level work and play, while also incorporating customization options for gamers to express themselves. ACRONYM designs consistently embody their belief that aesthetic expression is a form of freedom and through style, audiences can share their story.

Pushing Engineering Limits

The Zephyrus G14 converges style and technology, making the ultra slim gaming laptop the most powerful 14-inch offering on the market. It comes with hardware for both everyday multitasking and gaming, engineered with high-end materials that are lightweight and resilient enough during travel.

. Image Credit: Supplied

It boasts a punchy 8-core 16-thread AMD Ryzen 9 CPU alongside an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 GPU, giving it the power for content creation or streaming. You also find an IPS-level Pantone Validated display on it for color accuracy and ultra-smooth gaming performance.

Taking premium to a new level, all of this comes housed in a compact 14-inch chassis at less than 20mm thin. From its magnesium alloy deck to its aluminium lid, the Zephyrus G14 is not only light but also strong. And visually, it sets itself apart via its one-of-a-kind AniMe Matrix LED display that offers gamers and creators a new platform to display custom animations, text effects and audio visualizers, with the ROG Zephyrus 14 ACRNM RMT01 exclusively equipped with eight ACRONYM designed animations.

Expanding Premium Gaming

. Image Credit: Supplied

In the ROG Zephyrus G14 ACRNM RMT01, you get a design that pushes what is possible. It uses custom materials, etchings, specially developed paints and two original typefaces to bring ACRONYM’s vision to life. While its carbon black surfaces are sleek, a closer look reveals striking touches such as schematic markings and iconography that invite curiosity.

ACRONYM even addresses the device’s packaging, building on its philosophy of sustainability and functionality. The ROG Zephyrus G14 ACRNM RMT01 comes with a unique ACRONYM Airpak laptop sleeve which is both reusable and recyclable. In combination, it represents a bold new perimeter in gaming technology, collating next-generation styling with next-generation hardware.

. Image Credit: Supplied

Availability and Pricing