The Motorola Edge+ storms into the UAE with every specification a smartphone user could ask for!

Motorola has been out of the flagship space for a long time now. They make a come back into the UAE market’s flagship space with their new Motorola Edge+. The state-of-the-art Motorola Edge+ delivers advanced technology in every category that matters, including powerhouse 5G performance, a dynamic and immersive display, a photography experience like no other, audio that’s completely unmatched, and the largest battery of any 5G phone on the market.

Endless Edge Display

Considering the display is a smartphone’s most integral part, Motorola’s Endless Edge display is not just beautiful to look at but immensely functional too. The 6.7″ 21:9 FHD+ display is curved on the sides to almost 90-degreesand it also has a 90Hz refresh-rate. The display is capable of showing a billion shades of color and offers incredibly dynamic picture quality with HDR10+. The narrow display allows you to enjoy cinematic content the way it was intended. Get ready to enjoy your favorite content from Netflix or Youtube, to feel immersive like never before.

The Endless Edge display isn’t just beautiful, it’s functional too. The curved screen and narrow width on the motorola edge+ provide the optimal proportions for one-handed use and navigation, making it easy to reach across the device without fumbling.

The Motorola Edge+ comes with the company's gorgeous 'Endless Edge Display'

Edge Touch, part of Moto’s new My UX suite of software features, allows you to customize new ways to interact with your device. Just swipe up or down on the edge to pull down notifications or switch apps. The display edges also come in handy when your phone isn’t in your hand, lighting up to show battery charging status, incoming calls, alarms, and notifications from across the room. In the new Moto Game time, gamers can turn the phone sideways and use two additional, customizable buttons on the top edge of the screen for console-like four finger gameplay.

5G Power

The Motorola Edge+ features the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 mobile platform supported by 12GB of Micron DDR5 memory and has 256GB for storage. The phone comes 5G enabled too.

“Building upon our deep history of innovation, Motorola is known to push the thresholds of technology. We are unrivalled when it comes to introducing industry-firsts. For example, we consolidated our commitment to foldable technology with the Motorola RAZR – the first clamshell foldable phone. Now, we continue this streak with 5G technology. We made history in 2018 by launching the first ever 5G consumer device with the moto z3 5g mod. Today, we launch the Edge+, world’s fastest 5G device that unfolds endless possibilities for our consumers. Moreover, the Edge+ packs in a cutting-edge camera with the highest resolution and a display that takes the smartphone experience to a new level” commented Sharay Shams, General Manager, Mobile Business Group, on the launch of the Motorola Edge.

Packed with cameras

The camera system in the Motorola Edge+ comes with a 108 MP sensor main camera with Quad Pixel technology. The camera also allows users to record in 6K for incredible high-res videos and the “industry’s most advanced video stabilization” compensates for motion blur, changing focus, and crooked horizons, and even combines OIS and EIS for better low light video quality.

The Edge+ has a 108MP Quad-Camera setup with the world's best video stabilisation on board

The other cameras on the Edge+ include an 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto, a 16MP (f/2.2) ultra wide and a TOF 3D depth sensor. The front snapper on the device is a 25MP camera.

Unparalleled Audio Experience

The Motorola edge+ has the loudest, most powerful stereo speakers in a smartphone ever, plus precision tuning for professional-quality sonic performance and deeper, fuller sound. The audio tuning technology comes is provided by WAVES, recipient of a Technical Grammy Award, to make your music, videos, and phone calls sound louder and clearer than ever.

Huge Battery

The Motorola Edge+ packs a 5000 mAh battery to last users two full days of use. The Edge+ features TurboPower wired charging and wireless charging, and also allows users to share power with other devices in a snap with wireless power sharing.

