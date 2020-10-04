Motorola brings affordable 5G to everyone with their latest smartphone Image Credit: Supplied

Motorola has led the charge when it comes to innovating in the world of mobile technology. With 5G only now becoming the norm on smartphones, it was Motorola that was the first OEM many years ago to introduce a 5G capable smartphone with its Motorola Z and accompanying 5G Mods.

Making 5G more accessible

Fast forward to today, there has been a distinct change in the way we work. Increased streaming, online shopping and less in-person socializing has led consumers to finding a reliable and quick way to virtually communicate on a professional and personal level. Part of Motorola’s mission is to democratize mobile technology, making top-tier smartphone features available at more accessible price tags.

In lieu of this, Motorola aims to make 5G more widely available as it expands on its device offerings. With the next generation, it wants to put the power of 5G in more consumers’ hands. And using Qualcomm’s flagship platform, it has already been able to deliver the Motorola Edge+, the fastest 5G flagship smartphone. But now, it wants to bring individuals closer to the best in connectivity, no matter their budget.

Motorola G 5G Plus: Ultra-fast performance for all

The new Motorola G 5G Plus brings ultra-fast connectivity to everyone. It is built for both 4G and 5G networks, so you are ready for anything. With support for more bandwidth, lower latency and reduced lag time, you will never miss a thing. On the Motorola G 5G Plus’ 6.7-inch CinemaVision FHD+ display, you can feel the fast response time in everything you do, from browsing the web to watching a video. This is possible thanks to the display’s 90Hz refresh rate with HDR10 support alongside the 5G-optimized Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 5G processor.

It also features My UX, making your phone feel exactly like how you want it on top of Android 10 with easy access to your favorite Google applications and Google Assistant via a dedicated button. To keep you charged up with all that performance, the Motorola G 5G sports a 5,000mAh battery offering 2-day battery and 20W TurboPower charging.

On the back of the Motorola G 5G Plus, you find a capable 48MP quad-camera set up. Image Credit: Supplied

Motorola G 5G Plus: Cameras for every moment

Equipped with a camera for every occasion, you can capture sharp and bright images using the Motorola G 5G’s quad-camera setup. Its main camera is a 48MP sensor with Quad Pixel technology, coming with a 118-degree 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens to fir 4x more in frame. You also find a 5MP macro lens to get up to 5x closer to your subject and a 2MP depth camera to keep the focus on your subject. With this hardware, you can enjoy a suite of features with the camera including Long Exposure, Night Vision and Shot Optimization, which uses artificial intelligence (AI) to select the camera setting that best fits the scene.

You can enjoy the same level of versatility with the front selfie cameras on the Motorola G 5G, with its first ever dual-selfie setup. Here, you find a 16MP Quad Pixel camera with sharp selfies no matter the lighting conditions alongside an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens for group selfies without the need for a selfie stick.

Motorola G 5G Plus: Pricing like never before