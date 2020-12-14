In the new normal brought on by the pandemic, one thing that became the norm was gaming

If you're a mobile gamer, you don't wanna miss this one! Image Credit: Reach by GN

Newzoo estimates that by the end of 2020, mobile game revenue will hit $76.7 billion, a 12 per cent increase from 2019. To put that figure into perspective, the global Box Office revenue was $42.5 billion in 2019, and the global recorded music industry generated $20.2 billion in wholesale revenues in the same year. In other words, by the end of 2020, mobile gaming alone will generate more annual revenue revenue than the music and film industries combined.

Oppo and Gaming

In September Oppo concluded its uniquely designed, socially distant gaming arena at Mall of the Emirates, which saw more than 1,600 consumers pass through over ten days. Visitors tested their gaming and football credentials as they went head-to-head with some of the world's most acclaimed FIFA gamers in Dubai.

The gaming extravaganza culminated in a finals match with Manny (@manny), a UK-based YouTuber and streamer who rose to prominence after featuring regularly alongside his brother Tobjizzle and the rest of the Sidemen in various football challenge videos. More than 69,068 people tuned in to see the finalists play.

This was Oppo’s first gaming event in the midst of a pandemic underscoring the company’s commitment to create a local ecosystem for the gaming community. Moreover, it also represents Oppo’s values as it continues to create the hardware that’s not only on a par with the best but also easily accessible in terms of price to get more users on to mobile gaming, not just in the competitive ranks but also for everyday users to jump on.

Gaming has always been popular in the UAE with adoption rates of console, mobile and PC being significantly higher. However it’s fairly evident that the larger, more casual, audience is well deep in mobile gaming. AR games in particular are increasing in popularity.

When and where?

This Thursday, December 17, at 5pm, Gulf News will host its first mobile gaming webinar where industry experts tell us what lies ahead. Discussing the current state of the industry, hardware accomplishments, gaming development and what gamers want, the webinar brings something for hardware manufacturers, developers and gamers alike.