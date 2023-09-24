Logitech G, a brand of Logitech and leading innovator of gaming technologies and gear, has launched the ultimate esports headset in the Middle East – the Logitech G PRO X 2 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Headset . Designed and tested with top esports athletes, the new PRO X 2 headset features revolutionary PRO-G Graphene audio drivers, making it the pinnacle of gaming audio and a must-have headset for the most discerning and competitive players.

“The core philosophy of the Logitech G PRO Series is about creating gear that meets the demanding needs of professional esports athletes and competitive gamers,” says Dana Zebian, Logitech G’s Marketing Manager for the GCC. “With PRO X 2 , we've achieved a groundbreaking level of performance by redesigning our PRO-G drivers with Graphene audio technology. With our use of graphene, we can create a driver that is both incredibly rigid and, at the same time, almost impossibly lightweight. This delivers high-fidelity sound with extremely low distortion, giving pros the performance they need to play to their maximum potential.”

In esports, clarity of sound and communications are critical factors that influence winning. Being able to hear the slightest audio cue and communicate with teammates makes all the difference. The new PRO-G Graphene Audio Driver has been precision-engineered with a 50mm graphene diaphragm featuring a live-edge suspension, to deliver immersive soundscapes like never before. The new driver delivers improvements in sound reproduction accuracy, time to signal accuracy and distortion reduction, allowing players to identify audio objects more clearly and more quickly discern their location as objects move relative to the player.

Major enhancements

Image Credit: Supplied

In addition to an all-new PRO-G Graphene Audio Driver, PRO X 2 features major enhancements over the current PRO X Wireless Gaming Headset, including:

Robust connections - with improved Lightspeed wireless, Bluetooth, and wired connections (3.5mm Aux), PRO X 2 delivers PRO-grade wireless with up to 50 hours of use on a single charge and a consistently robust wireless connection range of up to 30m.

Award-winning PRO design - designed for, and in collaboration with, pro gamers, PRO X 2 features a durable yet lightweight aluminium and steel frame, and supreme comfort with a rotating, durable hinge and swappable earpads in leatherette and velour.

Communicate with confidence - six-millimetre cardioid microphone on a detachable boom arm, with advanced Blue VO!CE software filters through G HUB, for clear and consistent communications.

DTS Headphone:X 2.0 Surround Sound - precision surround sound helps you know exactly where your opponents are before they find you, with deeply immersive soundscape experiences.

From the beginning of the design process, Logitech G engages with esports pros to obtain feedback, make key decisions, and test to refine the features and design of the products. By implementing their feedback into new tools and solutions, Logitech G has become the default standard and leader in professional quality esports gaming gear.

You can grab your own next-generation PRO gaming headset from Amazon.ae.

Global leader

Logitech G is a global leader serving the needs of gamers and creators with award-winning hardware, software, and solutions. Its industry-leading products include keyboards, mice, headsets, mousepads, simulation products such as wheels and flight sticks, webcams, lights and microphones, and specialised furniture solutions; all made possible through innovative design, advanced technologies and a deep passion for gaming and creator communities.