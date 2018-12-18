Televisions are the focal point of any room and we spend hours watching our favorite TV shows, movies as well as playing videos games. It is one of the key highlights of any home and as a customer, you want to have the most beautiful and visually stunning TV that you can demonstrate with pride to your friends, family and guests. The LG SIGNATURE OLED TV is all of this and so much more.
Perfection in Simplicity
All televisions are designed to stand out, but the LG SIGNATURE OLED TV in particular was designed and engineered to not only stand out, but seamlessly blend in to any and every environment. The television is just 3.8mm thin and to put it into perspective, it is thinner than the smartphone you carry around in your pocket.
Not only that, it was designed with a magnetic rear panel giving it the ability to hang on any wall like a piece-of-art. To enhance your visual aesthetics of the TV, LG removed all possible distractions from the TV. In fact, LG has coined the term “Wallpaper TV” to best describe its aesthetics and attributes.
Picture Perfect
What is even more impressive is the visual quality. The LG SIGNATURE OLED TV features the most comprehensive support all four kinds of high dynamic range formats - HDR10, Dolby Vision, Advanced HDR by Technicolor and HLG.
LG’s OLED TVs have self-lighting pixels which create perfect colour thanks to the TVs perfect blacks. In simplest terms, the TV brings out the color back in its truest and most purest form which helps with color and contrast making it feel like people are actually witnessing what they are seeing in real life.
Perfectly 2018
Also, if you are a fan of Netflix shows, you will enjoy the LG SIGNATURE OLED TV even more since most of the content is captured in Dolby Vision format – making it the first time whereby the viewer can view content as the director and producer intended taking whole experience to another level.
Apart from Netflix, LG’s webOS 3.5 lets you use all your favourite apps as well as consume your favourite content on its gorgeous displays.
Processing Prowess
One of the latest features to be introduced this year in the LG SIGNATURE OLED TV is the Alpha-9 processor for better contouring between areas of bright light and darkness and motion processing. It’s not only brighter, but makes viewing action better, as it allows the images to stay clear as the camera pans from shot to shot.
Audio Reality
The LG SIGNATURE OLED TV comes with Dolby Atmos which delivers each object’s unique sound in three-dimensional space for full immersion.
Its audio unit is designed for those who recognize the value of truly premium audio. With up-firing speakers to enhance sound diffusion for smoother high-pitch and low-pitch audio.
Designed to stand out and engineered to perfection, the LG SIGNATURE OLED TV is a true testament to LG’s commitment to developing high quality premium products. This television has set a whole new standard of excellence by which televisions will be measured.
To find out more about the new LG SIGNATURE OLED TV, please visit http://www.lg.com/ae/lg-SIGNATURE