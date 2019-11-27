You can get yours by registering online for a limited time starting December 1st 2019

The Huawei Mate 30 Pro, the king of smartphones, is now available in the United Arab Emirates through online registration of interest that will run from December 1st to 15th 2019. Demo displays of the device are available in select Huawei Experience Stores for those who are keen to experience the infinite possibilities of the phone including the new SuperSensing Cine Camera system which is co-engineered with Leica.

The Huawei flagship has received several accolades globally and also has a growing local demand. It sets new standards in every area from aesthetic design to hardware engineering and software innovation.

The Huawei Mate 30 Pro comes with a 6.53" OLED panel and supports HDR10

Huawei Mate 30 Pro comes with Huawei EMUI 10, which uses different open source codes, including Android Open Source Project (AOSP). The new Huawei Mate 30 Pro does not pre-install Google Mobile Services, and users will be able to download and enjoy the applications from the Huawei AppGallery preinstalled in the device.

Except for Huawei Mate 30 Pro, all existing Huawei devices including sold and selling in the UAE are not affected. These Devices will continue using Google services such as Google Play and Gmail along with required updates.

Online Registration

Users are invited to register their interest in acquiring the device online starting the 1st of December at https://consumer.huawei.com/ae-en/. The Huawei Mate 30 Pro will be available in a limited quantity and users who purchase the device will receive a gift bundle that includes premium services as below:

- 1 year + 1 year extended warranty

- One-time complimentary screen replacement within first year of purchase

- Door-to-door repair pick-up and delivery service

- Huawei Mobile Cloud Storage of 200GB free per year

- Huawei Music 6 months free membership

- Huawei SuperCharge Wireless Car Charger (Max 27W) and Huawei Smart View Flip Cover

Why is it the King of Smartphones?

Super Performance

The Huawei Mate 30 Pro is powered by the Huawei Kirin 990 chipset, Huawei’s most sophisticated smartphone chipset launched to date. It is designed to bring impressively elevated performance, energy efficiency, AI capabilities, and photography, offering better experiences to a more extensive group of smartphone users.

Super Videography

The Huawei Mate 30 Pro sports a revolutionary quad camera system with the 40MP Cine Camera, 40MP SuperSensing Camera, an 8MP Telephoto Camera and a 3D Depth Sensing Camera.

The world’s first SuperSensing Cine Camera is a Dual-main camera system capable of taking stunning photos that rival high-end cameras. The Cine Camera features a large 1/1.54-inch sensor size with a high maximum Video ISO of 51200 to capture videos with an extended dynamic range at 4K/60fps as well as ultra slow-motion at the highest 7680 fps. The Huawei Mate 30 Pro is one of the most capable handset for smartphone photography and videography available to consumers today.

Super battery

The Huawei Mate 30 Pro features a big battery of 4500mAh. With TÜV Rheinland certified wired and wireless Huawei SuperCharge Technology, the 27W Wireless Huawei SuperCharge and the 40W Huawei SuperCharge provide users safe and fast charging.

Additionally, the Huawei Mate 30 Pro provides an upgraded reverse wireless charging bringing users a quick and convenient way to recharge other devices.

Super Touch & Control

The Huawei Mate 30 Pro features a range of new features that deliver an amazingly smooth and engaging user experience including AI Private View: with this feature activated, the phone can identify the user’s face and automatically hide message content when it detects more than one face. An identity verification will be triggered when the face the phone detects changes

AI gesture control and Intuitive Side-touch Interaction to customise invisible virtual keys for volume adjustment, gaming and camera set-up as well as being ideal for both right and left-handed users, EMUI10 operating system featuring a contemporary magazine inspired layout and Multi-screen Collaboration allows users to transfer data and control multiple screens between Huawei devices.

