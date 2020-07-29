With 2K video and Smart AI, the Indoor Camera is here to keep you and your loved ones safe

The Eufy Security Video Credit: Supplied

As we transition back to our regular lifestyles here in the UAE and slowly move back to a normal working schedule, a number of new challenges present themselves for parents, pet-owners and others who have someone at home while they are in the office. Wanting to be able to keep an eye on our loved ones who are still at home is only natural. Understanding this necessity, Eufy Security brings us their latest Indoor cams with a whole lot of features to address all our requirements.

The latest selection of cameras includes the Eufy Security Indoor Cam 2K and Indoor Cam 2K Pan and Tilt. As the name suggests, the main difference between the two cameras is the functionality to pan and tilt. Apart from this, both cameras come with a wide range of features including 2K video resolution and Smart AI which detects movement of humans as well as pets and can also listen for a baby crying too. This is a great feature for parents of newborns and toddlers, because you will get an alert and can speak to them via the two-way communication feature built into both the devices.

Depending on your needs, Eufy Security gives you a choice between the Indoor Cam 2K and Indoor Cam 2K Pan and Tilt Image Credit: Supplied

Keep an eye out all the time

With 2K (2304 x 1296) resolution and Wide Dynamic Range, the Eufy Indoor Cam 2K capture crystal clear recordings where you can clearly see everything happening in the well-lit parts of the house as well as the dark ones. Even in the night, thanks to enhanced night vision on the Indoor Cam 2K you can see background details up to 10 meters away and facial details up to 6 meters away.

You can even set an activity zone where if there is motion detected, the camera will notify you and start recording the zone for you.

Detect everything

Thanks to a significant integration of AI into the camera, it is capable of detecting humans as well as pets. Thanks to its two-way microphones it can also detect sounds like a baby crying or even a dog barking (feature will be coming through a later OTA update).

Get notified when someone enters your house with motion detection Image Credit: Supplied

The Indoor Cam 2K can recognize human bodies as well as faces and can instantly send you an alert whenever either is detected within your home while you’re outside. Another scenario where baby detection is useful might be in a scenario where you are working in one room and your baby is in another. As soon as the baby cries, you will be alerted on the app on your smartphone.

As far as pets are concerned, you get two great features with the Indoor Came 2K. First, we’ve got pet command, which allows you to pre-record commands which will automatically play when the camera detects your pet entering the activity zone or you can talk directly to your pet via the app when you receive an alert. Second, is pet diary. The Eufy Indoor Cam can capture your pet’s highlight moments throughout the day and transform them into an awesome 60-second video.

An important feature which comes specifically to the Indoor Cam 2K Pan and Tilt is that when it detects motions the camera can follow the subject as it moves. The camera can Pan the lens 360° horizontally or tilt it 96° vertically to get a clear view of the whole room.

Keep a close eye on your little one even at night Image Credit: Supplied

Easy to use

The Eufy Indoor Cam can be placed on a shelf, table or any other such area and can even be mount of the ceiling or wall. All data recorded is stored in the micro-SD card (up to 128GB) but cloud services are also available if users require them. The camera is also future-ready for smart home integrations with connectivity for Apple HomeKit, Amazon Alexa as well as Google Assistant.

Pricing and Availability