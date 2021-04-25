Image Credit: Supplied

A new era of laptops begins today featuring the Nvidia Ampere architecture, with the launch of 70+ models powered by GeForce RTX 30 Series Laptop GPUs.

These next-gen laptops, which start at Dh3,800, increase energy efficiency by up to 2x, accelerate performance dramatically and introduce third-generation Max-Q technologies for thin and lightweight designs.

The new RTX 30 series laptop GPUs deliver stunning ray-traced gaming experiences in Cyberpunk 2077 and other top titles and enable content creators to produce incredible work using hundreds of GPU-accelerated apps.

● GeForce RTX 3060 delivers 90 frames per second on the latest games with ultra settings at 1080p. RTX 3060 laptops start at $999 ( and are faster than laptops featuring Nvidia’s previous flagship GPU, GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER, which typically sell for $2,500.

● GeForce RTX 3070 is a 1440p gaming beast, delivering 90 frames per second with ultra settings at 1440p. RTX 3070 laptops start at $1,299 and are 50 percent faster than those equipped with the RTX 2070.

● GeForce RTX 3080 is Nvidia’s new flagship laptop GPU. With up to 16GB of G6 memory, it powers the world’s fastest laptops for gamers and creators. It delivers 100+ frames per second with ultra settings at 1440p. Systems featuring the RTX 3080 start at $1,999.

Esports Laptops Play at 240+ FPS

Nearly three-quarters of laptop gamers play esports, spurring the popularity of high-refresh-rate laptops, sales of which doubled last year. Over half of the new GeForce RTX 30 Series laptops will offer 240Hz or higher refresh rates.

With the performance of the GeForce RTX 3080 Laptop GPU, gamers will be able to play at 240 frames per second across top titles like Overwatch, Rainbow Six, Valorant and Fortnite. And with Nvidia Reflex, gamers can achieve sub-20ms system latency, enabling them to play their absolute best.

Reflex in Rainbow six siege

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege, the super-popular tactical shooter, got a patch that adds support for Nvidia Reflex, a technology that reduces system latency for millions of GeForce gamers. By simply downloading and installing the new driver and the patch, GeForce gamers playing Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege can enable Nvidia Reflex to enjoy up to 30% lower system latency, making shots fire faster, making it easier to target enemies, and in general improving their overall competitiveness.

Reflex in Overwatch

Overwatch players with GeForce GPUs are the latest to benefit from Nvidia Reflex with the addition of the technology to the game today. Nvidia Reflex reduces system latency to further improve player competitiveness, allowing them to acquire targets faster, react quicker, and increase aim precision simply by enabling Nvidia Reflex in a game’s settings.

Third-Gen Max-Q Tech Delivers Optimal Power and Performance

The third generation of Max-Q technologies uses AI and new system optimizations to make high-performance gaming laptops faster and better than ever. These include:

● Dynamic Boost 2.0: Traditionally, gaming laptops set the power for the CPU and GPU. Yet, games and creative apps are dynamic, and demands on the system change from frame to frame. With Dynamic Boost 2.0, AI networks balance the power between the CPU, GPU and now, GPU memory, depending on where it is needed the most — constantly optimizing for maximum performance.

● WhisperMode 2.0: Delivering a new level of acoustic control for gaming laptops, WhisperMode has been reengineered from the ground up and is custom built into each laptop. Once the desired acoustics are selected, WhisperMode 2.0’s AI-powered algorithms manage the CPU, GPU, system temperatures and fan speeds to deliver great acoustics at the best possible performance.

● Nvidia DLSS: Nvidia Deep Learning Super Sampling uses AI and RTX Tensor Cores to deliver up to 2x the performance at the same power. For a single 1440 frame, a GPU needs to calculate almost 4 million pixels. Nvidia DLSS requires only a fraction of the pixels, which improves efficiency and increases performance.

Nvidia Recommends

RTX 3080

MSI GE76 Raider 10UH Gaming Laptop i7-10870H/32GB/2TB SSD/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 16GB/17.3 FHD Display/300Hz/Windows 10 Home Advanced/Black Image Credit: Supplied

Price : Dh14,499, Available at Virgin Megastores.

MSI GS66 Stealth 10UG Gaming Laptop i7-10870H/32GB/2TB SSD/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Max-Q 8GB/15.6 FHD Display/300Hz/Windows 10 Home Advanced/Black Image Credit: Supplied

Price : Dh12,499, Available at Virgin Megastores.

MSI GP66 Leopard 10UE Gaming Laptop i7-10870H/16GB/1TB SSD/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 6GB/15.6 FHD Display/144Hz/Windows 10 Home Advanced/Black Image Credit: Supplied