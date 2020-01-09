The Huawei Mate 30 Pro 5G has landed in the UAE Image Credit: Reach by GN

Huawei’s Mate 30 Pro 5G is a unique smartphone boasting powerful 5G capabilities. With its prowess in connectivity alongside its suite of hardware power, the Mate 30 Pro 5G can truly be called the “King of 5G smartphones”.

Super 5G performance

The Huawei Mate 30 Pro 5G comes with the Kirin 990 SOC 5G, the world’s first 5G chipset with support for 2G/3G/4G/5G full net communication, 5G NSA (non-standalone network) and 5G SA (standalone network). In future 5G network, there will be seamless transition to SA architecture, so users don’t have to replace their phones when using the HUAWEI Mate 30 Pro 5G. If comparing NSA to a regular road with a mix of vehicles, the SA is a highway with higher network speed, bigger bandwidth and lower latency, providing a revolutionary 5G experience.

The Huawei Mate 30 Pro comes with the Huawei App Gallery Image Credit: Reach by GN

Huawei’s flagship also supports (5G + 4G) dual SIM with one SIM support a 5G network whereas the other one connected to a 4G one. In this situation, when one SIM is on a call, the other can still receive calls and access the Internet. The function of both SIM cards can easily be switched, in addition to FDD and TDD, covering a wide range of 5G frequency bands that are available for future use.

Super iconic design

Inspired by a Halo, Huawei’s Mate 30 Pro 5G takes handset design in a bold and new direction. The integrated Halo ring brings a sense of striking elegance while the 88-degree ultra-curved Huawei Horizon Display creates a three-dimensional full screen that provides a unique experience. With its 5G variant, Huawei offers the handset in two new variants namely Vegan Leather Orange and Emerald Green, both providing exciting new textures and a different feel in hand.

The Huawei Mate 30 Pro 5G comes with a 6.53" Flex OLED display Image Credit: Reach by GN

As part of Huawei’s upgraded EMUI 10, the Mate 30 Pro 5G takes advantage of these advancements in design. AI Gesture Control allows users to complete tasks without touching the screen simply by using intuitive gestures while AI Auto-Rotate can detect the orientation of your phone and automatically rotate the screen to provide the best viewing experience. You can even use Multi-Screen Collaboration, which allows data transfer and multi-screen operation between HUAWEI MateBook and smartphones, breaking the barriers between Windows and Android from the system level. Do note that this feature is only available on certain Huawei phones and Huawei MateBooks only.

Super videography

As part of its quad-camera setup, the Huawei Mate 30 Pro 5G comes with a 40MP SuperSensing and 40MP Cine camera. Not just that, you also find an 8MP Telephoto camera and a 3D depth sensing camera. This makes the handset the first to don a 40MP dual main camera that supports Ultra Low-light video of ISO 51,200 and Ultra Slow-motion video at 7,680fps.

The 40MP SuperSensing Quad-camera setup on the Huawei Mate 30 Pro 5G Image Credit: Reach by GN

Super battery life

To power through the day, Huawei’s Mate 30 Pro 5G packs a large 4,500 mAh battery. It can also be charged back up using TUV Rheinland certified wired and wireless Huawei SuperCharge technology. Be it with Huawei’s 27W wireless SuperCharge or its 40W SuperCharge, you are promised safe and fast charging. For people on the go, you could also use an improved 40W in-car wired charge and 27W in-car wireless charger. And if you need to charge your other devices back up, you can use the Mate 30 Pro 5G’s upgraded and faster reverse wireless charging option.

Super security

The Mate 30 Pro 5G also sports the AI Private View feature enabling the phone to identify a user’s face and automatically hide content when extra faces are detected. In case of any changes, users will also be given an identity verification as well as a dual-biometric authentication comprising of 3D Face Unlock and in-screen fingerprint.

With all-day battery life, the giant 4500mAh battery on the Huawei Mate 30 Pro 5G also charges up super fast with the Huawei 40W SuperCharger. Image Credit: Reach by GN

Huawei has focused on building an isolated Trusted Execution Environment (TEE) outside the open Android environment to isolate and protect management, encryption, verification and storage of users’ sensitive data. Thus, fingerprint data, facial data and voiceprint is stored in the most secure part of the chipset.

And while the handset does not pre-install Google Mobile Services, users will be able to download and enjoy applications from the Huawei AppGallery pre-installed on the device.

Pricing and availability