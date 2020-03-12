Unfolded the Huawei Mate Xs shows off its gorgeous 8" display Image Credit: Reach by GN

This month the UAE will see the introduction of one of the most high-end devices to comes to the market, the Huawei Mate Xs. The ‘King of Foldable Smartphones‘King of Foldable Smartphones’ is available for pre-order on March 15th, 2020. The foldable handset will transform the way users interact with their handsets thanks to its advanced features and Huawei AppGallery. The app store has a vast and growing library that includes most of the popular global and local apps.

Design and Display

The Huawei Mate Xs introduces the company’s unique Falcon Wing design made with more than 100 interlocking parts using a zirconium-based liquid metal that allows for a full 180-degree fold. Special aerospace-grade polyimide and optically clear adhesive allow the display to produce vibrant and rich images.

Folded in, the Huawei Mate Xs gives you all the power of a regular smartphone on its 6.6" display Image Credit: Reach by GN

If you’re getting more display real estate, you should have more functionality too. The Mate Xs features a dual screen with a 6.6-inch main display and 6.38-inch secondary display. Unfolded it becomes an 8-inch tablet. The 6.6” display works the way your current smartphone does. The 6.38-inch display on the back (when the phone is folded) enables you to use the primary camera as your selfie camera.

Powerful all day

The Mate Xs comes with a multi-window feature giving users two apps that can be displayed and interacted with side by side. Text, images and documents can be dragged and dropped from one app to another. Not just that, the floating window function can launch a third app ideal for text messages and such. Multi-Screen Collaboration connects the handset with Huawei Matebooks for file transfer and cross platform app use making it an absolute powerhouse to work on.

Click the button on the back and unfold the power of the Huawei Mate Xs with its unique falcon wing hinge Image Credit: Reach by GN

The smartphone is powered by the Huawei’s extremely powerful Kirin 990 5G processor and a 16-core Mali-G76 GPU, an integrated 5G Modem supports 5G NSA and SA modes giving you coverage globally.

A Flying Fish Fin Cooling System keeps everything running at peak performance while a bespoke 5G antenna ensures high speed and stable connectivity.

Sharpshooter

Huawei's SuperSensing Leica camera is what you find on the Mate Xs Image Credit: Reach by GN

Take your videography to the next level with the Mate Xs and its SuperSensing Leica Quad Camera system featuring a 40MP main camera, 16MP ultra-wide-angle camera, 8MP telephoto camera and a 3D Depth Sensing Camera. Like we mentioned earlier, one of the great things about the Mate Xs is the 6.38” screen on the back which allows these awesome Leica cameras to be used for selfies, video calls and such.

Apps galore

The Huawei Mate Xs comes with Huawei Mobile Services and Huawei AppGallery out of the box. The AppGallery is an open, innovative app distribution platform with nearly a decade of experience in app distribution, having offered mainstream global apps and services, as well as carefully curated localized apps. It has now taken the next step to become a pioneering platform, through which countless users will access smart digital services.

Productivity, gaming and much more are a unique experience on the Huawei Mate Xs Image Credit: Reach by GN

One of the top 3 app marketplaces globally, the Huawei AppGallery is available in over 170 countries/regions and boasts 400 million monthly active users. Huawei AppGallery's global reach enables it to intelligently recommend suitable local apps, seamlessly matching users with services that can enrich their lives in new and unforeseen ways.

Due to end-to-end security assurance system, which includes comprehensive on-device security safeguards, data localization, and privacy compliance certification, Huawei AppGallery provides users with unmatched peace of mind.

Pricing and Availability

Don't miss this chance to get your hands on the most high-end phone Huawei has to offer! Image Credit: Reach by GN