Now available in the UAE in an exclusive bundle with the Huawei nova 5T for Dh1999

Here's everything you need to know about the distinctive new Huawei Watch GT2 Video Credit: Reach by GN

The Huawei Watch GT 2 is a sleek, smart and very functional smartwatch. It is the successor to last year’s widely loved Watch GT series. The Huawei Watch GT's name is inspired by the automobile industry, where "GT" is an abbreviation of Gran Tursimo in Italian and Grand Tourer in English. "GT" is commonly associated with high-performing and luxury vehicles. Huawei took inspiration from this and incorporated the “GT” motif in its smartwatch range, defining and positioning the Huawei Watch GT 2 as both high-performance and luxurious With Watch GT 2, Huawei adds 2 more models in the series that are the first models built on Huawei’s self-developed Kirin A1 wearable chipset.

There's a Huawei Watch GT2 for everyone Image Credit: Reach by GN

Proprietary Kirin A1 chipset supports unrivalled battery life

The previous generation Huawei Watch GT was well loved by users because of its impressive battery life. Huawei Watch GT 2 goes in further, being equipped with Huawei’s proprietary Kirin A1 chipset to further improve on battery life. The Kirin A1 chipset integrates an advanced Bluetooth processing unit, a powerful audio processing unit, an ultra-low power consumption application processor and a separate power management unit.

In daily use, the Huawei Watch GT 2 46mm series can operate continuously for up to two weeks, with both the intelligent heart rate monitor and call notification functions on and weekly usage of up to 30 minutes of Bluetooth calls; up to 30 minutes of music playback; up to 90 minutes of exercise and using the scientific sleep mode at night. In the classic mode, the Huawei Watch GT 2 42mm series can operate continuously for up to one week.

. Image Credit: Reach by GN

Health and fitness management for your everyday wellbeing

In the field of intelligent wearables, Huawei is committed to helping consumers better manage their own health. Sports enthusiasts ask for professional sports data monitoring and all-around experience from their smartwatches.

Answer a call on your Huawei Watch GT2 even if you're 150m away from your phone Image Credit: Reach by GN

The Huawei Watch GT 2 46mm series supports Bluetooth calls at up to 150 meters. The watch also supports phonebook functionality so you can save friends’ contact information on your watch and easily look them up. At the same time, the watch comes with large storage capacity, housing up to 500 mp3 songs. You can easily manage and enjoy music while exercising.

In the sports mode, Huawei Watch GT 2 is compatible with 15 sports, including eight outdoor sports (running, walking, climbing, hiking, trail running, cycling, open water, triathlon) and seven indoor sports (walking, running, cycling, swimming pool, free training, elliptical machine, rowing machine). For these 15 sports modes, the watch provides full-scale monitoring of approximately 190 types of data. The watch provides targeted pre-exercise data analysis for different sports, data recording analysis during the exercise and professional advice afterwards. It is like having a personal intelligent sports coach to make your exercise safer and better.

The Watch GT2 supports a whole load of sports modes and can track 192 stats while you work out Image Credit: Reach by GN

In terms of heart rate monitoring, unless in the sports mode, the user will be notified if heart rate is above 100 bpm or below 50 bpm for more than 10 minutes. Users can also view the data in the Huawei Sports and Health App to keep an eye on in real time data.

Sleep monitoring is another function that users care about. Poor quality sleep has become a problem for many. Huawei TruSleep 2.0 monitors sleep quality. It combines Huawei AI technology to accurately analyse sleep problems and provides sleep improvement suggestions.

Getting your rest is extremely important. The Watch GT2 not only tracks your sleep but also gives you tips on how to sleep better and improve you health Image Credit: Reach by GN

Huawei TruRelax technology helps users relieve stress by recording HRV (heart rate variability) values and providing feedback on the user's stress index. In addition, it also has a sedentary alert, which reminds the user to stand up and move around after a certain period of time. Huawei Watch GT 2 provides consumers with all-day physical status information to help them develop healthy living habits and lifestyles.

Seriously eye-catching with its all new 3D curved bezel

Classic design never goes out of style. Inheriting the classic look from the previous generation, Huawei Watch GT 2 further upgraded the aesthetics with a full-screen and borderless design. The all-in-one 3D glass surface allows for a wider look and feel. The Huawei Watch GT 2 46mm series is equipped with a 1.39-inch AMOLED HD precision touch screen with display resolution of 454 x 454 pixels, wider color gamut, and ultra-thin design that is superior to LCD screens, achieving fuller screen color and higher contrast. The body has a 24h dial etched into the frame edge and two buttons on the right side, each with a function of their own.

The eye-catching design on the Huawei Watch GT2 is sure the make heads turn Image Credit: Reach by GN

The Watch GT 2 comes in a 46mm model as well as in a 42mm size. There are eight versions of Huawei Watch GT 2; four 46mm devices and four of the more compact 42mm devices. Both devices feature ‘Sport’ and ‘Classic’ versions - available in a range of colors with complimentary straps - with the 46mm adding an ‘Elite’ top of the range device in Titanium Gray and 42mm offering an ‘Elegant’ model in Refined Gold. There are number of watch faces pre installed to choose from, and more watch faces are available at Huawei Themes, some are customizable even further.

This might just be the best time to get your hands on the Watch GT2 and its exclusive bundle with the all new trendy Huawei nova 5T Image Credit: Reach by GN