The rapidly growing app store is available locally and comes with a host of exclusive feat

. Image Credit: Reach by GN

The Huawei P40 series allows users to benefit from a growing library of global and local applications through an evolving marketplace called AppGallery. It takes advantage of the P40 series’ AI driven features offering users an optimized and unique experience, different from other marketplaces currently available.

Get all the apps you need on your Huawei P40 Pro from the rapidly growing Huawei App Gallery Reach by GN

Quality driven

Huawei’s AppGallery aggregates quality popular applications from all around the world. It can provide the UAE’s Top 10 local applications but also a rich entertainment experience by cooperating with global partners and popular social networking applications. The in-built App Finder within Huawei’s AppGallery also allows users to explore more applications to widen and diversify their experiences.

Furthermore, you get to take advantage of Huawei’s close-knit ecosystem, benefiting from Huawei Music, Huawei Cloud, and recently launched in the Middle East Huawei Video, for even more high-quality entertainment. Members also get gifts and AppGallery has exclusive offers in store for Huawei P40 series users.

Need apps not on the AppGallery? Use AppFinder Image Credit: Reach by GN

Innovative approach

In AppGallery, consumers can find applications that are optimized to integrate Huawei P40 Pro’s unique hardware and software capabilities, keeping innovation at the helm. For instance, you can take advantage of various camera enhancements natively in Snapchat, such as using the P40 series’ quad-camera setup to take better images in low-light conditions. This is further helped by Huawei’s Kirin 990 5G chipset on-board the P40 series, which can provide on-device intelligent suggestions based on usage and has decision making capabilities.

To harness the advancements of 5G, AppGallery also features a unique Quick App mode. It is designed to inspire more interactions, bringing users a convenient tap-to-use method of using applications. With this, you can benefit from an installation-free digital experience.

Another area where Huawei’s optimization comes into play is when video calling. Relevant now more than ever, you can use ToTok from the AppGallery to constantly stay in touch with your loved ones. On top of this, the application offers AI-empowered fun video calling features to provide even better experiences exclusively for Huawei users.

Special app optimisations can be found only for the P40 Pro on the Huawei AppGallery Image Credit: Reach by GN

Secure experience

With the Huawei AppGallery, you are getting a trusted platform where users can download a variety of applications, with the user having complete control over their personal data. The marketplace comes with local data storage as well as certification for privacy compliance.

Through Huawei’s ecosystem, data restoration and multiple device synchronization is also made easier, ensuring that important data on Huawei devices is logged into the same Huawei ID and is synchronized in real time. This in turn helps users manage data in a safer and easier manner.

Something new with the Huawei P40 series is also Huawei Mobile Cloud’s ‘’Find My Phone’’ feature, allowing users to easily track their smartphone and quickly find it if the situation arises.