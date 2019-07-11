Huawei’s 5G-enabled Mate 20 X smartphone Image Credit: Supplied

The 5G era has finally reached consumers, as Huawei has officially launched its first 5G commercial smartphone – the Huawei Mate 20 X (5G) . Equipped with Huawei's powerful 5G multi-mode terminal chips, the 7nm Balong 5000 and the Kirin 980, the ground-breaking device boasts excellent 5G connectivity while retaining the ability to down shift to 4G, 3G and 2G as well as other network systems such as SA (Standalone, 5G independent network) and NSA (Non Standalone, 5G non-independent networking) making it an unparalleled 5G smartphone.

World’s first 5G smartphone to support Non-standalone (NSA) and Standalone (SA) 5G networks*

Various telecom operators around the world are adopting two main networking methods when it comes to 5G: Non-standalone (NSA) and Standalone (SA).

The first wave of networks of 5G networks will be classed as Non-Standalone (NSA), which is to say the 5G networks will be supported by existing 4G infrastructure. However moving forward there will be a switch to the 5G Standalone (SA) network which is the ultimate true 5G solution.

The biggest advantage of the Huawei Mate20 X (5G) is the world’s first 5G smartphone* that works on both SA (Standalone) and NSA (Non-Standalone) network architecture. This is extremely important if you’re a 5G user in 2019 since different countries will be adopting the technology at different timelines.

More chips, more possibilities

To see to it that user-experience is not hampered by a rapidly changing 5G environment, the Huawei Mate 20 X (5G) uses an innovative dual-core chipset design, sitting the Balong 5000 chip alongside the AI-powered Kirin 980. This dual-core configuration makes the Huawei Mate 20 X (5G) both proven and reliable.

The Balong 5000 chip is the world’s first 7nm 5G multi-mode terminal chip (regarded as the benchmark for 5G) provides users with ultra-fast downlink speeds. Enabling a variety of network synths in a single chip, the Balong 5000 not only effectively avoids latency from multi-mode data exchange, but it also improves performance and data transfer efficiency. The Balong 5000 also allows for backward compatibility with a wide range of network protocols, including 4G, 3G and 2G.

World’s first Dual-Sim 5G smartphone (5G SIM+4G SIM)*:

While other smartphone manufacturers have opted for single sim models for their 5G devices, the Huawei Mate 20 X (5G) is the world’s first dual-SIM (5G SIM+4G SIM).Thanks to its dual-card design with support for 4G and 5G dual- SIM card use, the Huawei Mate 20 X (5G) continues to be easy to use all across the globe.

Ultra-large Screen Display for Stellar Viewing Experience

The relatively slim body of the Huawei Mate 20 X (5G) houses its 7.2-inch ultra-large dewdrop OLED. Slim bezels on the display enable an easy one-handed hold as well as an immersive viewing experience for movies and videos.

Bigger, faster, safer

The Huawei Mate 20 X (5G) optimizes telecommunications algorithms to increase the efficiency of signal transmission between smartphones and communication network devices while improving smartphone energy consumption.

Its GPU Turbo 3.0 enables the phone to have a smoother and higher frame rate, lower power consumption, and a longer battery life for playing games for the ultimate gaming experience. Currently, 25 internationally popular games and 60 Chinese mainstream titles are compatible with the Huawei Mate 20 X (5G) ’s specs.

Huawei’s EMUI 9.1 optimizes the system performance of the Huawei Mate 20 X (5G) , allowing the phone to run smoothly and lag-free.

Powerful smartphone photography

The Huawei Mate 20 X (5G) is equipped with a powerful matrix camera system consisting of a triple Leica camera setup. These three cameras, the 40MP wide angle camera, 20MP ultra-wide camera and the 8MP telephoto camera, utilise the high-powered hardware and software on the Huawei Mate 20 X (5G) to deliver stunning photos and videos in any scenario, from macro to ultra-wide photography.

New energy consumption systems for a new era

While 5G will bring immense advancements in media streaming, mobile gaming, social and productivity functionalities, there will be an increased need for power. The Huawei Mate 20 X (5G) has kept this in mind too. A 4200mAh battery, Huawei SuperCool (the company’s cooling solution) and 40W SuperCharge will keep the device cool, powered and responsive even in intensive scenarios while push it to its limits.

The availability of 5G in the UAE and the Huawei Mate 20 X (5G), with its dual-SIM capabilities, beautiful ultra-large display, superb battery-life and versatile camera, is proving the be the perfect companion for consumers who want the best possible media, gaming and productivity experience available on smartphones today.

Price and availability in the UAE

Pre-Orders: Huawei Mate 20 X (5G) in Emerald Green will be available for pre-order at a price of AED3699 starting July 11th, 2019. For every Huawei Mate 20 X (5G) pre-order, customers will receive the Huawei Watch GT 2019.

In stores: Huawei Mate 20 X (5G) in Emerald Green will be available at a price of Dh3699 starting July 18th, 2019 at Huawei Experience Stores, e-commerce and across key retailers.