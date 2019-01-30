Instead of just resting at wireless charging support though, Huawei's gone the extra mile. The Mate 20 Pro comes with a revolutionary reverse charging feature, never seen on a smartphone. With this, you can charge other supported devices using Huawei's flagship. Yes you read that right! And it is as easy as touching the back of the device without power to the back of the Huawei Mate 20 Pro, et voila! The Mate 20 Pro will wirelessly charge the device.