Being the world’s first open-fit active noise-cancellation Bluetooth earphones, Huawei’s Freebuds 3 are tailored to work and adapt to different ear canal shapes. With a rounded design and a weight of 4.5g each, they are also comfortable to use for an extended period.

Intelligent active noise-cancellation

Huawei’s intelligent active noise-cancellation feature can be turned on simply by double tapping the left earbud. Huawei has implemented a feature called Bone Voice ID on the Freebuds 3 which will come in extremely useful for users while making calls. This technology helps differentiate between a user’s voice during a call and background noise by picking up vibrations from the movement of your mouth. Using this information the Freebuds 3 automatically lowers ambient noise, enabling you to enjoy your calls which much higher audio quality.

Using the earbud’s aerodynamic microphone duct, the Freebuds 3 can block most wind and this subsequently leaves you feeling less ‘enlcosed’ while using the device for music as well as calls.

Open-fit Design that’s comfortable for long time use

The HUAWEI FreeBuds 3 are designed with a unique Open-fit design, that makes it comfortable to wear and use, even for extended periods of time. It fits comfortably on the ear without adding any pressure, making it perfect for long time use and ensuring it does not fall out while using them either.

Huawei ensures that the Freebuds 3 deliver an all-round listening experience. The earbuds deliver a good balance of trebles, middles and bass. In combination with their unique internal design, they even have a custom designed bass tube for clearer details in audio.

Strong performance based on Kirin A1 chipset

Internally, the Huawei Freebuds 3 are powered by the Kirin A1 processor. Being proprietary in nature, it helps to reduce latency in audio especially when it comes to gaming on popular titles. Additionally, the chip is the world’s first Bluetooth 5.1 powered unit which contributes to better power efficiency as well as fast, stable and strong connections.

Synchronization is a big part of any audio experience and Huawei’s chipset further helps with this. To pair the Freebuds 3 to your Huawei smartphone, all you have to do is to press the function button on the case for two seconds and bring it close to your phone. By using Huawei’s AI Life application, the earbuds will automatically pair up.

In the application, you can monitor the battery level of the earbuds as well as control the level of noise cancellation according to your personal preference. To add to the convenience, the earbuds can quickly connect and reconnect to your phone by simply opening the case.

Wireless and Reverse Charging

On a single charge, the battery on the Freebuds 3 can last up to 4 hours, however that increases substantially to 20 hours if used with the case. The earbuds also support both wired and wireless charging, where Huawei’s fast wired charging lets you go from 0 per cent to 70 per cent in just 30 minutes. Wireless charging comes in handy too with support for reverse wireless charging which means if you have a phone like Huawei’s P30 Pro that is capable of the technology, you should be able to top up your Freebuds 3 on the go.

Availability and Pricing

