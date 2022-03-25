The Honor X8 brings continual improvement features alongside an excellent user experience focused on style and performance, making it the ideal smartphone for use up to 36 months.

Honor RAM Turbo

The smartphone comes with advanced memory capabilities, which is a feature normally reserved for high-end devices. It is equipped with Honor RAM Turbo (6GB+2GB) technology which allows the progression of flash memory to RAM, meaning 6GB of RAM can effectively be upgraded to 8GB.

Image Credit: Supplied

The principle behind this technology is the dynamic pressurisation and super memory flash fusion which allows the running of up to 20 active applications in the background of the device and the prioritisation of your most important applications. You can freely play games, videos, browse whilst other programs are running in the background, and you can access your desired applications much faster.

Additionally, the compressing technology upgrades the function of this 2GB of virtual RAM to an effective 6GB based on Honor’s research and testing. This technology expands RAM storage by compressing background apps and allows you to open multiple applications and switch between your favorite applications without reloading them again. Truly speaking, Honor’s technology provides the experience you typically find with a smartphone equipped with 12GB of RAM.

Lightweight and compact

The Honor X8 features an elegant, ultra slim, and lightweight body, with a 7.45mm thickness, rounded corners and a 177g weight. This makes the device easy to handle and you can comfortably carry it in your pockets.

With its innovations, Honor has developed a high-strength, light-weight aluminium alloy frame bezel plate in the device which substantially reduces its weight compared to the competition. The tougher frame also makes the phone more durable giving it protection against any damage during rough use. Biometrics wise, you also find a convenient side-mounted fingerprint sensor to unlock the smartphone in less than one second.

Multimedia experience

The Honor X8 is designed with a 6.7-inch Full View ultra-thin LCD supporting a 2,388 x 1,080 Full HD+ resolution. The panel offers 16.7 million colors for a true-to-life viewing experience that is soothing to the eyes while watching movies, browsing, and gaming. Moreover, the ultra-thin LCD combined with tempered glass increases screen strength and reduces the overall weight of the phone. Moreover, its screen refresh rate of up to 90Hz enables smoother scrolling and faster actions while playing games without compromising on clarity or picture quality.

Image Credit: Supplied

To ensure a limit to the emission of harmful blue light to your eyes, the Honor X8 display features TUV Rheinland Low Blue Light Certification. This is less strenuous to your eyes when you use the smartphone over extended periods of time. For avid readers, a unique eBook Mode function allows for comfortable reading even in low light conditions.

Photography and battery life

The Honor X8 comes with a 64MP main quad-camera with comprehensive night mode features. Alongside, you find a 5MP ultra-wide camera to capture wider shots, a 2MP macro camera and a 2MP bokeh camera.

Image Credit: Supplied

Inside, the phone is equipped with a 4,000mAh battery which allows for one full days’ worth of usage and more precisely, 9.3 hours of continuous gaming and up to 19 hours of web browsing. You truly do not need to worry about battery life whether you are just casually using the phone, watching videos or playing games. For recharging, you can use the included 22.5W Honor Wired SuperCharge charger which tops up the device in just 10 minutes, allowing for up to 3 hours of online video playback.

Pricing and availability

The Honor X8 is currently available for pre-order in Titanium Silver, Ocean Blue and Midnight Black at only Dh899 with a backpack as a free gift. Open sales of the smartphone has started from March 24th.