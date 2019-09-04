The Honor 20 Pro has a beautiful all-screen display with a hole-punch camera Image Credit: Reach by GN

Taking selfies and snapshots on a daily basis has become a norm in the daily lives of millennials and Generation Z. Keeping these trends in mind, Honor’s entire portfolio (right from the budget models to its flagships) provides award winning devices with power-packed features for its audiences.

Honor 20 Pro

The Honor 20 Pro is the brand's flagship and most anticipated smartphone of the summer season. Because of its 3D dynamic holographic design and magnificent AI quad-camera, it bagged the award for being the European Imaging and Sound Association (EISA) lifestyle smartphone of 2019-2020. EISA says the smartphone is a standout choice for those seeking an experience that is advanced, flexible and high on style.

As we know, the phone is no stranger to awards. Before EISA’s recognition, the Honor 20 Pro earned the third-highest DxOMark score with 111 points for its camera capabilities. EISA too went on to praise the quad-camera setup, which includes the 48MP sensor being amazing for night shots, the 8MP for telephoto images, a 16MP ultra-wide camera for those with an eye for detail and a 2MP sensor dedicated for wide macro photography.

Back to school

With school back in full swing, Honor has some unbeatable offers for the youth. The 4,000mAh power-packed Honor 20 Pro is currently retailing for Dh1,999 in the UAE and SAR1,999 in Saudi Arabia. With the purchase, Honor provides consumers with a 6-month free screen damage warranty for one time only. And limited to Saudi Arabian customers, buyers will get a pair of Monster Earphones 2 worth SAR299.

Joining in on the back to school offers are Honor’s other smartphones. The View20 comes with super smart features including an incredible 48MP main camera and a 3D camera with AI capabilities that can calculate the number of calories in a meal just by pointing the phone at it. At Dh1,699, the Honor View20 comes bundled with an Honor Smart Scale that is worth Dh149.

At a more budget price tag, there is the Honor 10i, which packs an AI equipped triple-camera setup in a stylish 3D curved body design. You can get your hands on this for Dh949 which comes with an Honor Band 4 Running worth Dh109.

All these deals for the smartphones run up until September 8, 2019 so if you have been on the look out for a budget phone, the Honor 10i may be the one for you. But if you want the best of everything, you will have to look no further than Honor’s 20 Pro.