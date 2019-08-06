The Honor 20 Pro has a beautiful all-screen display with a punch-hole camera Image Credit: Reach by GN

At the start of this month, Honor announced the commercial availability of the highly anticipated Honor 20 Pro. It is available in both black and blue colors with official sales having kicked off from August 2 at Dh1,999. Honor calls its flagship “the most anticipated smartphone of the season” and here are five major reasons why you should consider getting one this festive shopping season.

Check out the new Honor 20 Pro! Power-packed with an amazing quad-cam setup, the Kirin 980, a full-day 4000 mAh battery and so much more! Honor Youtube

Pro-grade camera experience

Scoring 111 on DxOMark, the Honor 20 Pro promises a great camera experience Image Credit: Reach by GN

The Honor 20 Pro creates a stir in the region with its camera capabilities. It has received the 2nd highest score attained by any smartphone of 111 points from DxOMark, the gold standard benchmark for camera quality in the industry. The achievement can largely be attributed to the company’s pursuit of innovation. This is the first time Honor has introduced a flagship device that comes equipped with a Sony IMX586 48MP AI quad-camera with an industry-largest f/1.4 wide aperture for a better low-light photography experience.

Fashionable design

Honor’s flagship introduces the world’s first dynamic holographic glass back, which is crafted through an industry-first, triple 3D mesh technology. Due to this, light is both reflected and refracted in all directions to make for a mesmerizing and depth-inducing optical effect, something that sets the Honor 20 Pro apart from its predecessors and the competition.

Honor’s flagship introduces the world’s first dynamic holographic glass back Image Credit: Reach by GN

Aside from this, the phone also features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner that is comfortable and faster than in-screen fingerprint scanners we currently find on rival flagships.

The display on the Honor 20 Pro is a 6.26-inch Full HD (2340 x 1080 pixels) IPS one. It provides crisp detail and an immersive and enjoyable video experience thanks to its punch-hole format.

Unmatched smartphone performance

Equipped with the 7nm Kirin 980 AI chipset, the Honor 20 Pro enables a truly intelligent and cutting-edge user experience. It boasts 256GB storage for ample headroom during extreme demands such as downloading modern-day games. Alongside this, the smartphone also boasts an industry-leading GPU Turbo 3.0 which is a feature that enhances the device’s gaming capabilities by offering a richer visual and tactile experience.

The Honor 20 Pro has a 32MP punch-hole front-camera for your selfie lovers out there

The phone runs Honor's Magic 2.1 (Android 9.0 Pie) which is a highly customisable system operating system offering custom themes,wallpapers, icons and so much more.

All-day battery life

Powering the smartphone is a 4,000mAh battery that can support a full day of uninterrupted use. Paired with the battery’s capacity is Honor’s 22.5W Supercharging. This enables the phone to charge up to 50 per cent in just 30 minutes of being plugged in.

The Honor 20 Pro runs on Magic 2.1 (Android 9.0 Pie)

Value for money

At its current price tag tag, the Honor 20 Pro offers a diverse feature set and commendable performance, something that not many flagships can Provide. To add is Honor’s unique design choices and constant over-the-air (OTA) software support that continues to build on and improve the smartphone’s performance over time. The Honor 20 Pro will also come with a free screen damage warranty valid for 6 months.