This year Samsung brings us the third iteration of their iconic, foldable smartphones - the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and the Galaxy Z Flip3 5G.

The latest Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and the Galaxy Z Flip3 5G are the most durable Samsung Galaxy foldables yet, being the world’s first water-resistant (IPX8) foldable smartphones. They are fortified with an Armor Aluminium Frame which is made from an incredibly strong, yet lightweight aircraft-grade aluminium. The back and cover screens are made with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, which can survive water drops up to 1.5M and has 4X better scratch resistance.

Unfold new ways to capture and socialise

The new Galaxy Z Flip3 5G is here to grab fashion headlines. It’s beautifully designed and comes in bold new colours to revolutionise your style. It can stand on its own for selfies and can fit into any pocket or purse. We can say it’s crafted for sophistication.

The futuristic smartphone comes with a bigger Cover Screen. It’s incredibly versatile. You can use it to make your phone calls, check notifications, or check your pose before taking selfies. You can even customise it with your favourite widgets or new wallpaper.

Don’t have time to unfold your phone for an unmissable moment? Take your selfie on cover screen with Quick Selfie Mode, you don’t even have to open your phone!

And with Flex Mode, you can take your selfies to the next level. If you fancy steady, hands-free selfies at birthday parties, all you have to do is adjust the angle and step back. You and your friends can check your pose with Dual Preview on the Cover Screen so everyone looks fabulous in the first shot. The magic of Flex Mode also extends to your night shots. The Galaxy Z Flip3 5G can stand on its own so you can take steady hyper-lapse shots at night. You can now say goodbye to tripods.

Express your style with distinct colours and pick from Phantom Black or the new Cream, Green, or Lavender. And if you want real head-turner colours such as White, Pink, or Grey, you can find them exclusively on our Samsung e-store.

Unfold new ways to work and play

The Galaxy Z Fold3 5G is the thinnest, most pocketable Galaxy Fold yet, with big screens, inside and out. Folded, it's a premium 6.2-inch smartphone that rocks the classic one-handed hold. Unfolded, you’ve got an expansive view that opens up to new possibilities. With the new Galaxy Z Fold3, you can watch, work, and play like never before.

With the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G, you have a workstation in your pocket. For the first time, the S Pen is now compatible with a foldable phone. The S Pen comes with a more comfortable grip and retractable Pro tip, bringing more power to your fingertips. With Flex Mode, you can watch a fashion show while turning your scribbles into true artwork, or jot down your notes while you’re on a video call.

And if that’s not enough, the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G is tailored to take multitasking beyond all boundaries. The unique folding form of the new Galaxy Z Fold3 5G turns it into a multitasking powerhouse. Imagine… you can let your phone stands on its own, or you can split the large screen into 3 apps at the same time - text your best friend, browse for bags online, and watch your favourite show, all at once.

You can find the perfect colour that suits your taste – pick from Phantom Black, Phantom Silver, and Phantom Green.

Unfold unmissable deals

Enjoy exclusive benefits when you get the latest Galaxy Z Series. Pre-order Galaxy Z Flip3 today and get free gifts worth up to Dh1,080, including 1-year Samsung Care+ accidental damage coverage and an eVoucher worth Dh550 to redeem a gift of your choice! With Galaxy Z Fold3, you’ll get a free Flip cover with Pen, 1-year Samsung Care+ and an eVoucher worth Dh734 to select your free wearables or accessories on samsung.com – all worth Dh1,603!

That’s not all - you can also save up to Dh3,200 when you trade in up to 3 old devices, including those with cracked screens, for the latest Galaxy Z Fold3 5G or Galaxy Z Flip3 5G. And now, you can even get instant cash when you trade in right at your doorstep.