Zephyrus Duo 16 is a dual-screen laptop with flagship Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti GPU. Featuring ROG ScreenPad Plus, this up-to 4K-14.1-inch secondary screen reinvents what’s possible on a laptop. Host your favourite apps on ROG ScreenPad Plus while you game, and never have to worry about minimising your match.

When the main lid is raised to open the machine, the ROG ScreenPad Plus automatically rises to match, settling in at a 13-degree angle for maximum ergonomics and airflow. The engineering team developed and patented a brand-new four-directional hinge that allows ROG ScreenPad Plus to slide back while raising at the same pace. When at full height, the two screens sit flush with each other, creating a nearly bezel-free viewing experience for unparalleled immersion. ROG’s AAS Plus 2.0 system takes advantage of the 28.5mm free space between the screen and chassis to take in 30 per cent more fresh air than traditional gaming laptop designs.

Nvidia RTX 30 series GPUs

Nvidia RTX 30 series GPUs give you the best performance, whether you are a creator or gamer. Built on Nvidia’s 2nd Gen RTX architecture, Ampere, the GPUs come equipped with RT cores, Tensor cores and streaming multiprocessors for the most realistic ray-traced graphics and advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) features. This includes Dynamic Boost, Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) and Reflex among others for the best gaming experiences. To take advantage of this power, ROG has built the Zephyrus Duo 16. It features true multitasking with a 16-inch primary Nebula HDR display and a seamless 14.1-inch secondary ROG ScreenPad Plus for enhanced productivity, creativity and an all new ergonomic design

Nvidia Dynamic Boost and DLSS

Exclusive technologies from Nvidia like Dynamic Boost and DLSS provide a massive performance boost when playing a game like God of War. DLSS is an AI-based rendering technology that makes use of dedicated AI Tensor cores on GeForce RTX GPUs. It taps into the power of a deep learning neural network to boost frame rates. In this way, DLSS becomes the only technology where you can take advantage of increased graphics performance without any compromise in image quality.

Dynamic Boost also makes use of AI to manage power on a per-frame basis. It efficiently switches power between the CPU, GPU and GPU memory allowing for a boost in performance where required. This translates into more power for the GPU making for higher frame rates. The Zephyrus Duo 16 is equipped with up to a GeForce RTX 3080 Ti GPU with 16GB of VRAM and boost clock speeds of up to 1,445MHz. The top configuration features a Total Graphics Power (TGP) of 135W, with an additional 25W thanks to Dynamic Boost.

Asus ROG Nebula HDR and Nvidia Reflex

The Zephyrus Duo 16 features a 16-inch miniLED panel with ROG’s in-house backlight algorithm. In this way, the miniLED panel lets you experience truly vibrant colours. With adaptive control technology, it can also use image processing, dynamic dimming and boosting to create hyper-accurate local dimming, which helps reduce the blooming effect we see on some typical HDR panels. Moreover, its QHD resolution, 165Hz refresh rate and 3ms response time make it an appropriate option for competitive gaming.

This hardware goes together with Nvidia Reflex, which aims to deliver the lowest latency and best responsiveness. By using GPU and game optimisations, Nvidia Reflex dynamically reduces system latency giving you the competitive advantage against your opponent. Combined with the raw horsepower of GeForce RTX 30 series GPUs, it can help you achieve the reaction-time needed when every millisecond counts.

The future is AI

GeForce RTX laptops like the ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 are equipped for the future being some of the only ones in the markets with AI technology, constantly updating game-ready drivers and the best cooling solutions. Not only do you benefit from DLSS and Dynamic Boost mentioned, you can also use the Broadcast application for streaming, professional meetings and e-learning. More than 75 of the top creator applications including Adobe’s Creative Cloud suite are AI-accelerated to improve your creative workflow.

Leveraging Nvidia RTX technology, you can also access a new era of 3D design and collaboration with Nvidia Omniverse. The open platform allows for virtual collaboration and real-time physically accurate simulation. Regardless of your profession, it gives you the right design tools and assets to collaborate on projects in a shared virtual space.