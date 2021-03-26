Image Credit: Supplied

Samsung has kick-started 2021 in a spectacular fashion by with the launch of Galaxy S21 I S21+ – the most epic smartphone to date. Why is it epic? It’s designed with a unique contour-cut camera with game-changing features. It’s fortified with Galaxy's fastest chip, strongest glass, 5G, and an all-day battery. It’s crafted to be epic every day and in every way.

An unrivalled camera experience

There isn’t anybody out there who doesn’t enjoy curating their life through images and videos on their smartphones. Samsung understands this and provides the highest quality imagery and video on all their latest Galaxy devices.

8K Video. Going far beyond cinematic resolution.

With the Samsung Galaxy S21 and S21+ your videos will look epic! Think 8K epic. With the highest resolution video available in a smartphone, you can commemorate your adventures with breathtaking 8K videos and pull once-in-a-lifetime shots right out of them in high-res 33MP.

Director’s View. For the filmmaker in you.

For those of you who enjoy being behind the camera and directing those glorious home-videos with friends and family, there’s the all-new Director’s View feature which brings you an epic way to shoot videos, leaving your followers in awe. Choose between live thumbnails of close-up shots, medium shots, wide shots and more, so you can pick from any angle and control your shots like a pro. Imagine recording a video of the glistening sea view from Ultra-Wide angle, move simultaneously to a Wide angle of a flock of birds in the water, then to a Telephoto angle of a single bird swimming.

Vlogger Mode. Never miss a moment.

For those of you who enjoy capturing the moment while capturing your reaction too, there’s Vlogger Mode. Imagine capturing your team playing penalty shootouts and you are cheering on the edge of your seat? All with 30X Space Zoom and 64MP resolution for your sharp front row shots from the back seat, you have the ultimate level of control.

Single Take. One click is all you need.

With the improved Single Take function, you can capture all the easy-to-miss details of that special moment without having to reshoot. All you have to do is to tap the shutter and move around for 15 seconds, and Single Take will offer you up to 14 variations of photos and videos. Let Galaxy S21 | S21+ do all the work, so you can choose the best shot that encapsulates the moment.

Portrait Mode. Instagram-ready with a click.

Last but not least, the studio-like Portrait mode on Galaxy S21 is a true head-turner. It’s enhanced by Artificial Intelligence (AI) to deliver the ideal lighting in your photos, so you can be Instagram-ready instantly without any editing at all.

The fastest chip ever in a Galaxy

The Galaxy S21 | S21+ feature Samsung's first 5nm processor, packing epic power and speed, into a smaller chipset. This outstanding leap means faster learning and more intelligence from your new device, letting you do so much more with incredible ease. Handle your work or enjoy social media and gaming, without the slightest hiccup wherever you are. With HyperFast 5G connectivity, a world of entertainment is at your fingertips. And to outlast your all-nighters, Galaxy S21 is backed with All-day Intelligent Battery that lasts beyond 24 hours.

Seamless lifestyle

The Galaxy S21 | S21+ and other Galaxy devices seamlessly work together to make your day epic and sync up your digital lifestyle. Wear your Galaxy Watch Active 2 while working out, and track your daily progress with Samsung Health on your Galaxy S21.

From video call meetings to your favorite groovy songs, everything just sounds epic with Galaxy Buds Pro thanks to the Intelligent Active Noise Cancellation. Boost your style and match Galaxy Buds Pro with your Galaxy S21 Series in the glamorous shades of Phantom Silver, Phantom Violet, and Phantom Black.

Make your on-the-go life worry-free and tag your easy-to-lose belongings with Galaxy SmartTag. You can easily locate your lost tagged keys, earbuds, or bags from far away with the SmartThings app on your Galaxy S21.

Exclusive Colours on Samsung.com

Pick a unique colour that suits your style, from a new palette of Phantom Colours including Silver, Black, Violet, White, Gray and Pink. And exclusively on samsung.com and at no extra charge, you can also choose from Phantom Titanium, Navy and Brown for Galaxy S21 Ultra and Phantom Red & Gold for Galaxy S21+. These colours complement the exquisite contour cut camera design with cutting-edge lenses, guaranteeing that you’ll stand out from the crowd.

Don’t miss out on this limited time offer

It's epic! Get Galaxy S21 | S21+ 5G and get gifts worth up to Dh1,137! Free Galaxy Buds Live, Travel Adaptor and 1-year Samsung Care+ when you buy Galaxy S21+, and even more epic - free Galaxy Buds Live, Galaxy Fit2, 1-year Samsung Care+ and Dh100 Samsung Pay Gift Card with Galaxy S21.

Apart from that, if you choose to get the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G, you can enjoy a free Galaxy Watch3 and 1-year Samsung Care+ worth D1,798.

Don't forget you can also trade in up to 3 of your old devices including your cracked screens, and save up to Dh2,800 on your new Galaxy S21 S21+ 5G! And to add to that, get free delivery and 0% instalment, so you can buy now and pay later.

Offer valid until 30th April only.