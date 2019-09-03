Sony WF1000MX3 teaser Image Credit: Supplied

Beautiful to look at, comfortable to wear and with a long-lasting battery life, the Sony WF-1000XM3 earbuds are a must. They’re also the only noise-cancelling true wireless earbuds.

Personal audio is an extremely important part of our lives today. While using public transport or travelling or even just in the office. Our music gives us our own personal space and sets the tone for everything ahead.

Sony recognises the importance of personal audio and has thus created the WF-1000XM3 earbuds. Here are five reasons you need to get your hands on the best true wireless earbuds in the market right now.

Audio in, the rest out

The WF-1000XM3 headphones features Dual Noise Sensor technology that works with the new HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN1e to catch and cancel noise respectively. Microphones on the surface of the headphones capture the sounds around you and feed them to the QN1e. Whether you’re on an aircraft or have the noise of your daily world around you, the processor cleverly creates an inverted sound wave to offset bothersome background noise. It not only cancels more noise across almost all frequencies but also uses less power. This leave only your music for you to enjoy.

A breakdown of the Sony WF1000MX3's technology Image Credit: Supplied

All day, every day

One of the biggest perks of the HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN1e is that it consumes very little power. This gives your WF-1000XM3 earbuds more than enough battery power to last through all your audio needs. If you run out of juice, the case can charge the earbuds up to three times. This gives you up to 24 hours of use with noise cancellation on and up to 32 hours* when it’s off. The case also provides a Quick Charge function – popping the earbuds in for just ten minutes provides you 90 minutes of playback time.

High-quality sound

If you’ve used any Sony audio product, you know how important audio quality is to the company. The HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN1e accomplishes stunning sound thanks to its 24-bit audio signal processing and DAC with amplifier. The Digital Sound Enhancement Engine HX (DSEE HX™) upscales compressed digital music files including MP3 formats, to bring you closer to the quality of High-Resolution Audio. Having crisp and clear audio can deeply change your commute, or help you escape from the hustle and bustle around you.

Truly wireless

The term ‘truly wireless’ in headphones came from the lack of any sort of wires on the earbuds. Traditional ‘truly wireless’ earbuds relayed audio from the left earbud to the right one, causing audio-lag and higher latency. Sony packs the WF-1000XM3 with its newly developed Bluetooth chip, which allows both the right and left units to receive audio simultaneously. This allows the earbuds to sync perfectly with the video you are watching.

Comfortable for everyone

The biggest problem people have with earbuds is the lack of comfort. Sony elimates this issue in the WF-1000XM3 with its ‘ergonomic tri-hold’ structure which holds the earbuds firmly in place, with three supporting points for the ear. They also include a high-friction rubber in the box for a stable fit. With four sizes of hybrid earbuds and three sizes of triple comfort earbuds, you can easily find your perfect fit.

Functionality for all

Interacting with your tiny earbuds is a breeze. Have your music on, with noise cancellation, and someone walks up to you to say something? Just put one finger on the left earbud and Quick Attention mode is activated which lets you interact with the world and get back to your music as soon as you lift your finger.

Place a finger on the left earbud to activate Quick Attention mode Image Credit: Supplied

The sensors on both earbuds are customisable. So, you can add functionality to taps and double taps whichever way you like.

If you remove the earbuds while listening to music or watching a show, the earbuds will automatically pause and resume thanks to Wearing Detection functionality.

Most importantly of all, the devices connect to Sony Headphones Connect app which allows completely customisation of the noise-cancellation, touch controls and sounds.