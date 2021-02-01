Image Credit: Supplied

RTX Studio ushers in a new era of creative performance with laptops and desktops purpose-built to power the world’s most innovative minds, empowering creativity at the speed of imagination.

Whether you’re an aspiring artist or an industry veteran looking to do your best work, NVIDIA Studio Laptops & desktop PCs make it happen—fast. From ray tracing and VR to AI-powered 8K video editing, NVIDIA GPUs boost workflows and inspire creative genius. And they’re backed by exclusive, free Studio Drivers that bring out the best in your creative apps.

Built for online creators and freelancers, NVIDIA Studio is a new software and hardware platform utilizing technology to make creative work easier and more efficient, helping creators realize their unique visions. It consists of powerful GPUs that accelerate content creation, dedicated Studio Drivers that deliver the best compatibility and performance for creative applications, , and Studio SDKs that developers can use to add rendering, AI, and video processing features to their apps.

NVIDIA RTX GPUs

NVIDIA Studio high-performance systems are loaded with the world’s most powerful NVIDIA GeForce and Quadro RTX GPUs and top-spec color-accurate displays, all precision engineered into ultra-thin profile laptops and ultra-powerful desktop PCs. Designed and tested specifically for creative workflows—up to 8K video, real-time ray tracing, and AI-assisted features. Accelerated Ray Tracing

NVIDIA RTX-based laptops include dedicated processors called RT Cores that accelerate ray tracing — a computationally-intensive physically accurate rendering technique for simulating how light travels in 3D environments. Ray traced rendering allows animators to design photorealistic digital assets like visual effects in movies and animated characters in games. It has been a standard in Hollywood for years but has required high-powered servers and workstations. Now with RTX, ray-traced rendering is much more accessible to all content creators. With RTX laptops and the Autodesk Arnold GPU renderer for Maya and 3ds Max, animators will no longer be chained to their desks thanks to up to 6x faster ray tracing performance compared to a high-end Core i9 desktop CPU.

Image Credit: Supplied

Image Credit: Supplied

Image Credit: Supplied

AI for Content Creation

Content creation is a mix of creativity and repetition. AI-assisted content creation enables artists to spend more time creating and less time on tedious tasks. NVIDIA RTX features new Tensor Cores, processors that dramatically accelerate AI inferencing and can aid artists with time consuming tasks such as resolution scaling, denoising, and video re-timing. Apps like Adobe Lightroom and DaVinci Resolve already take advantage of Tensor Cores to accelerate content creation tasks.

Image Credit: Supplied

Video and Image processing

The NVIDIA RTX CUDA cores accelerate video and image processing effects such as colour correction, sharpening, and upsampling in Adobe Premiere Pro, Photoshop, and other creator apps. And with GPU acceleration in RED Digital Cinema’s latest release of REDCINE-X PRO, RTX laptops are able to decode, debayer, and color 6K+ resolution RED video footage at 24 fps without pre-rendering proxies—the first time this has been possible on a laptop—giving new freedom for videographers to work on location and edit on the go

Image Credit: Supplied

Image Credit: Supplied

Image Credit: Supplied

The Invisible Advantage

Behind every NVIDIA GPU and every creator are NVIDIA Studio Drivers. Together with creative app developers, teams of testers and engineers are continually optimizing the way your NVIDIA hardware works with your favorite creative applications—enhancing features, reducing the repetitive, and speeding up your workflow. Studio Drivers undergo extensive testing against multi-app creator workflows and multiple revisions of the top creative applications from such developers as Adobe, Autodesk, Avid, Blackmagic Design, Epic, Maxon and Unity, to deliver the performance and reliability you need so you can create at the speed of imagination

By choosing laptops or desktops that bear the GeForce RTX Studio or Quadro RTX Studio badge, creators will easily be able to identify systems with the best out-of-box experience for them. We have gathered a list of RTX Studio laptops available at Virgin Mega Store to help making your shopping journey easier:

MSI Creator 17 A10SF Laptop - i7-10875H/32GB/1TB SSD/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q 8GB/17.3 Inch UHD Display/60Hz/Windows 10 Home Advanced Image Credit: Supplied

For more details on the MSI Creator 17 A10SF Laptop, click here

Dell G7 17 Gaming Laptop - i7-10875H/32GB/1TB SSD/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q 8GB/17.3 Inch UHD Display/60Hz/Windows 10 Home Advanced Image Credit: Supplied

For more details on the Dell G7 17 Gaming Laptop, click here

MSI GP65 Leopard 10SFK-015 - i7-10750H/2.60 GHz/16GB/1TB HDD+256GB SSD/GeForce RTX 2070 8GB/15 Inch FHD/144Hz/Windows 10 Image Credit: Supplied

For more details on the MSI GP65 Leopard 10SFK-015, click here

Razer Blade Pro 17 Gaming Laptop i7-10875H/16GB/512GB SSD/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q 8GB/17.3 FHD/300Hz/Wind 10 Home/Black Image Credit: Supplied