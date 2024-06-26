Microsoft AI features and Copilot

The Vivobook S 15 features the latest AI features, Microsoft's Copilot virtual assistant, which assists with scheduling, email management, content creation, and more using AI algorithms for personalised suggestions and task automation. Moreover, there are other significant Windows AI features that will enhance efficiency and elevate creativity to an unprecedented level.

Recall is a feature that allows users to save snapshots of their screen on Windows devices for easy access to previously viewed or created content. It is a coming-soon feature through a post-launch Windows update. Live Caption is another feature that was introduced to provide users who are deaf or hard of hearing with the ability to consume audio content through automatically generated speech captions. Cocreator allows users to transform their sketches in Paint into finished art in real time. With this feature, users can start drawing on a canvas using the Paint editing toolset and add a text prompt to describe their desired outcome in real time.

Image Credit: Supplied

Lastly, Windows Studio Effects introduces new features such as Eye Contact Enhanced, Portrait Light, and Creative Filters. Eye Contact Enhanced adjusts a person's on-screen gaze to align with the camera for a more engaging virtual presence.

Design and build quality

The Vivobook S 15 (S5507) features an elegant design with a metallic finish, giving it a high-end appearance. The laptop's construction is sturdy, exhibiting minimal keyboard deck and lid flexibility. Weighing approximately 1.4kg, this 15.6-inch laptop is relatively lightweight, enhancing its portability and making it effortless to carry from place to place.

Image Credit: Supplied

Display

The Vivobook S 15 S5507 features a stunning 15.6-inch 3K (2880x1620) display with a 120 HZ refresh rate and an OLED screen that stands out in its vibrant colour and excellent contrast. This makes it ideally suited for various activities, including watching multimedia content, handling productivity tasks, and enjoying casual gaming sessions. The display's narrow bezels contribute to an immersive viewing experience, while the anti-glare coating effectively minimizes reflections, making the laptop more usable in well-lit environments. Its screen-to-body ratio is 89 percent and it has Eye Care Display certification.

Performance

The Vivobook S 15 S5507 is powered by the latest Snapdragon X Elite processors, providing high performance for everyday tasks, multitasking, and even more demanding applications like photo and video editing. It has up to 32GB of 8448 MHz LPDDR5X RAM, ensuring robust and efficient performance. The storage options include fast SSDs, which significantly improve boot times and enhance overall system responsiveness. With up to 1TB PCIe storage, the Vivobook S 15 S5507 offers ample space for your files and applications.

AI-enhanced features by ASUS

• ASUS StoryCube: The ASUS StoryCube easily imports photos and videos from different sources and helps users search, view, group, sort, generate, and edit their media files efficiently.

• ASUS Adaptive Dimming & ASUS Adaptive Lock: These features adjust screen brightness to save power and protect privacy during conversations. The screen remains on when the user is attentive and dims when they are not. ASUS Adaptive Lock secures the space and saves energy by locking when the user is away.

• ASUS AI Noise Cancelling: The new ASUS Vivobook S 15 series features ASUS AI noise cancelling, ensuring clear voice quality during video conferencing. The AI noise-cancelling microphone offers four modes: Off, Basic, Single Presenter, or Multi-Presenter.

Keyboard and touchpad

The keyboard on the Vivobook S 15 (S5507) provides a comfortable and satisfying typing experience. The keys are well spaced with just the right amount of key travel, and the backlit feature is extremely useful in low-light environments.

Connectivity

The Vivobook S 15 offers a wide range of connectivity options including USB 3.2 Type-C, USB 3.2 Type-A, USB 2.0, HDMI port, and a microSD card reader for seamless connection to peripherals and external displays.

Audio

The Vivobook S 15 features Harman Kardon-certified audio, which provides clear and immersive sound quality. The laptop's speakers deliver good volume and clarity, making it suitable for watching movies or listening to music.

Software and features

The laptop comes pre-installed with Windows 11 and ASUS's MyASUS software for system optimisation, customer service, and access to promotions and deals.